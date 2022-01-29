Athens police seek suspects in ATM robbery; abandoned truck reported stolen in Decatur

Jan. 28—Athens police are searching for suspects after an ATM at an Athens bank was robbed early Friday morning.

Athens police said the department was notified shortly after 4:30 a.m. of an alarm at PNC Bank on US 72 East. When officers arrived, they found the ATM had been broken into and a pickup reported stolen from Decatur had been abandoned in the parking lot, police said. Officers canvased the area but were unable to locate the offenders.

Athens police ask that anyone with information about the case contact Athens police at 256-233-8700.