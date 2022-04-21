Athens police trying to identify man seen dragging, kicking dog on home security video

Athens-Clarke County police are trying to identify a man seen on video dragging, kicking and hitting a dog.

The incident was captured on a home security camera system the morning of April 11th on Lavender Road. The homeowner said he was at work when a security camera alert came onto his phone.

He watched the chilling scene unfold in his yard.

“It’s just appalling what this young man was doing. Dragging that dog across the yard, kicking the dog.” Terry Hosier said

Hosier said he posted the video on line, hoping someone would recognize the man.

“He needs counseling. He doesn’t need to have an animal,” Hosier said. “Like I said, if you could do that to the animal, you could do that to anybody.”

A UGA veterinarian and professor who lives in the neighborhood said she too is upset over the alleged abuse.

Sherry Sanderson said that earlier in the day, the dog was running in traffic on a nearby road and people were out trying to capture the animal so it wouldn’t be hit by a car.

“I think that when the guy got the dog back, he didn’t realize that he was on camera, that his abuse was caught on a Ring camera,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson described the moments the man appeared to get frustrated with the dog, jerked his neck back and slapped it really hard on the head.

“I am someone who is very sensitive to the treatment of animals and this really crossed the line,” Sanderson said. “There is a certain level of rage that comes over me when I see that happen.”

Sanderson said she worries the dog may have been seriously hurt.

“Our big concern is the welfare of the dog right now. But we also want this guy caught,” Sanderson said.

Athens-Clarke county police are now investigating and ask the public for any information to help identify the man in the video.

