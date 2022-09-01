Athens police warn of scam call claiming to be from Athens police

Sep. 1—ATHENS — Athens Police Department said residents are reporting scam calls in which the caller spoofs an Athens police phone number and claims to be a Detective Pierce.

The caller threatens to freeze accounts if payment is not made related to a fine or criminal case, police said. Athens police said there is no "Detective Pierce" on staff and that Athens police would not call and threaten to freeze accounts. Police are advising anyone who receives such a phone call to hang up immediately.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.