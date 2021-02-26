Athens school board votes to affirm director's placement on leave after federal indictment

Feb. 26—ATHENS — The indicted director of Athens City Schools will continue to collect his salary of more than $100,000 a year after the Athens City Board of Education on Thursday affirmed the superintendent's decision placing him on paid administrative leave.

Because Director of Planning Rick Carter, 45, is tenured, the superintendent has said the system must pay him while he is on leave.

Carter and five others were indicted for conspiring to profit from fraudulently enrolling private school students in public virtual schools, including Athens Renaissance School. The indictment was unsealed by the court and announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

The board adopted, 6-0, a motion recommended by Superintendent Beth Patton, which she read:

"In light of the allegations from the grand jury indictment, and the related circumstances, I move that the superintendent continue to make system employees and resources available to fully cooperate with federal and state officials, and that it is in the proper interest of the school system to affirm the superintendent's placement of Rick Carter on administrative leave with suspension of all school system duties, expenses, and tasks, except as required by law, pending further recommendations from the superintendent."

Carter was named in a federal indictment along with former Athens superintendent Trey Holladay and his wife Deborah, a former Athens City Schools teacher, and former Limestone County superintendent Tom Sisk. Also indicted were David Webb Tutt and Gregory Earl Corkren, both described in the indictment as longtime friends of Trey Holladay.

The indictment accuses the defendants of conspiring to fraudulently enroll students in the districts' public virtual schools and falsely reporting the students to the Alabama State Department of Education. As a result, according to the indictment, the districts received payments from the state's Education Trust Fund as if the students had attended the virtual schools. The defendants, according to the indictment, received portions of the state money.

Carter was previously director of innovative programs and principal of Athens High School. A tenured employee, Carter's annual salary is $122,766.

Patton also read from a statement released to the media on Wednesday, saying that Carter was placed on leave upon reviewing the allegations against him.

"The Athens City Schools community including this board and myself are shocked and very concerned to read Tuesday's release from the U.S. Attorney's Office," Patton said.

During the investigation, "we have complied with everything that has been asked of us and we're continuing to do that," board president Russell Johnson said after the meeting. He had no further comment on the case.

All six defendants are charged with conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud. Trey Holladay, Carter and Corkren are charged with aggravated identity theft for allegedly obtaining confidential student information from private school students to assist in the scheme.

The Holladays have denied the charges through their attorney. Attorneys for Carter and the other defendants had not made an appearance in the case as of Thursday.

— marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.