Athens tackles heat and pollution with pocket-sized parks

  • Pocket parks of Athens
  • Pocket parks of Athens
  • Pocket parks of Athens
1 / 3

Athens tackles heat and pollution with pocket-sized parks

Pocket parks of Athens
Deborah Kyvrikosaios
·2 min read

By Deborah Kyvrikosaios

ATHENS (Reuters) - Tucked between rows of apartment blocks on an Athens street, a strip of green with a few trees, some plants and a bench offers a breathing space in the surrounding crush of concrete.

The Greek capital has started creating "pocket parks", transforming small plots once ridden with garbage and weeds, in a bid to tackle its chronic pollution.

"It's about creating green spaces, lowering the temperatures, giving quality of life and creating new reference points inside the city," Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said.

The city had a population explosion in the decades after World War Two when migration from rural areas fuelled uncontrolled building.

The concept of 'antiparochi' - owners exchanging land plots for apartments - became widespread.

Detached houses were replaced by rows of blocks. With more people came more cars and smog, in a city where temperatures can top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) during a heatwave.

"Trees were cut down, houses were built, residential areas were created, but at the same time, traffic congestion problems increased," said Christos Zerefos, head of the Athens Academy Research Centre for Atmospheric Physics and Climatology.

Over the decades, the capital tried several measures to curb traffic pollution, which also damages ancient monuments. The 2004 Olympics brought new highways to bypass central streets, a subway and the airport's move out of the city.

But cradled by mountains, Athens can be stifling during heatwaves when no northern trade winds are blowing and pollutants are trapped in the urban basin.

Climate change will only make things worse, scientists say.

Now the city is closing traffic lanes and transforming them into bike routes, pedestrian walks and small areas of greenery - all in a bid to cut down on vehicles, which account for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions.

The pocket parks are also doing their bit. "It lets us breathe a bit, because the way we are here ... we are suffocating," said 65-year-old Dimitra from the densely populated neighbourhood of Kypseli.

Fountains, which lower temperatures and improve air quality, are also being repaired.

The city's mayor, Bakoyannis, said he took advantage of the lockdown in March when traffic pollution fell by as much as 50%, to push the project forward.

"The time of cars has passed. Now the challenge is to find a new balance," he said.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • EU rejects accusations of 'vaccine nationalism'

    European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday rejected charges of "vaccine nationalism" levelled against the EU, saying that while Britain and the United States have outright bans on exports of COVID-19 shots, the EU had not stopped exporting. The EU has found itself under fire at home for a vaccine roll-out much slower than those of former member Britain or the United States, and abroad for so far doing less than China, Russia or India to supply vaccines to poor countries. Britain had a quick retort for the comments by Michel, who represents the 27 European Union member states, saying it has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.Senate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'

  • Pfizer/BioNTech say COVID-19 vaccine likely to prevent asymptomatic infection

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests that their COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning the vaccine could significantly reduce transmission. There was only a limited number of infections in Israel caused by the so-called South African variant - known as B.1.351 - so they were not able to evaluate vaccine effectiveness against this variant. Israel is leading the world in its vaccination roll out, due in part to an agreement to share data with Pfizer and BioNTech.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

  • Biden news: Congress passes $1.9 trillion Covid bill as president says US to share surplus vaccines

    Follow updates below

  • Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares 1st video of couple's baby daughter

    “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life Baby girl, we love you!” Brittany Matthews wrote.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delays COVID stimulus vote, annoys Republicans

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A Vietnam veteran says he lived inside Philadelphia's old sports stadium for years while the Eagles and Phillies held games

    Tom Garvey says he lived in an empty 60-foot-by-30-foot concession stand at Veterans Stadium from 1978 to 1981.

  • Kroger pharmacy gives wrong shot to customers who expected COVID vaccine in Virginia

    The grocery chain said it contacted customers immediately after realizing the mistake.

  • New details emerge of Trump's call to Georgia's chief elections investigator

    In late December, former President Donald Trump called Frances Watson, the chief investigator in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, and during their six-minute phone call, he encouraged her to look for fraud in mail-in ballots that were being audited, The Wall Street Journal reports. The phone call was first reported by The Washington Post in January, but was not released until now. Trump told Watson multiple times that he won the state, and "something bad happened," the Journal reports. He told Watson that she had the most important job in the country, and "when the right answer comes out, you'll be praised." Trump also said ballots were "dropped," but did not explain what he meant, and Watson did not press him further, the Journal says. There were two statewide recounts in Georgia, with both finding the same thing: President Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes, and Trump lost. At the time of the call to Watson, a forensic audit was underway of 15,000 mail-in ballots from Cobb County; it was later announced that no evidence of fraud was found. Trump told Watson he was calling at the request of his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and she said she was "honored" to be speaking to him and was "only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts." Trump picked up the phone again in early January to urge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state. This prompted a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the 2020 presidential election, now underway by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In a statement to the Journal, Raffensperger's spokesman said Trump's call with Watson is "just one more example" of how his office promised to "follow the law, count every legal vote, and investigate any allegations of fraud." More stories from theweek.comAll living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSAThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • Late night hosts joke about Biden's $1.9 trillion relief win, GOP desperation to change the subject

    "Congress finally passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package," and "most Americans are thrilled the bill passed," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "In fact, President Biden is so amped he just bit his dog." Yes, "the stimulus package was President Biden's first major legislative achievement — not to be confused with Major Biden's first legislative achievement, The Chompin' on the Secret Service, Squirrel! Squirrel! Squirrel! Act," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. The White House is moving fast to deliver the $1,400 stimulus payments, which is one reason Biden's name won't be printed on the checks, but "make no mistake, Biden is going to take credit for it," he said, imagining billboards for the coming sales blitz: "Money: You Like It!" Still, "as much legislative meat as Joe's tossin' on the griddle, Republicans are having a little trouble sticking a fork in him," because it "turns out spending a year calling someone 'senile' and 'sleepy' doesn't make them a good boogeyman," Colbert said. "So with nothing else to fire up the crowd, the GOP is talking nonstop about cultural issues like Dr. Seuss, Meghan Markle, and Mr. Potato Head, also known as Piers Morgan." The stimulus bill will "deliver huge benefits to the poor and working class, but the GOP and Fox News have been much more focused on Looney Toons and the royal family," plus Dr. Seuss, the Muppets, and Biden's dog, Seth Meyers said on Late Night. "In fairness, this outrage might just be because Fox News has lost so many advertisers that they're last major sponsor is the Acme Corp," but "imagine being an actual adult and spending any amount of time at all complaining about a decades-old cartoon character being left out of a movie." The $1.9 trillion relief bill "will provide aid to millions, it will cut the poverty rate for children in half, it will give Americans more access to health care, and boost the vaccination rate — so naturally, Republicans are against it," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. And the legislation is insanely popular, too. "The only other Bill 70 percent of Americans support is Murray," he joked. "If a meteor was hurtling toward the Earth and Chuck Schumer said 'We gotta stop this,' Mitch McConnell would be like, 'No, we don't, no we don't. Could lead to socialism.'" The Late Show did find one thing congressional Republicans don't hate, though. More stories from theweek.comAll living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSAThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • Whoopi Goldberg goes viral for one-word reaction to Meghan McCain’s comments

    After yesterday’s show, icon Whoopi Goldberg went viral for her one-word reaction to Meghan McCain‘s comments surrounding Piers Morgan‘s big walk-off. The View is constantly covering hot topics worldwide, so naturally, the show has been covering the big Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the media fallout across the pond. Yesterday morning, Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after being held accountable for his rhetoric surrounding Markle for the past few years.

  • Only 32 student loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were first introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 student loan borrowers have qualified for full forgiveness in the history of the program.

  • A militia member charged in the Capitol riot says her court hearing should be delayed because her wedding ring is stuck, lawyer says

    A member of the Oath Keepers said she can't appear in court in Washington, DC, because her wedding ring is stuck on her finger and she can't travel.

  • The official royal response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suggests a divided family, according to a crisis communications expert

    The royals say they'll take Markle and Harry's claims seriously, but a crisis communications expert says these may be empty words.

  • Tons of Nintendo Switch games are on sale for up to 75% off for Mario Day 2021

    Nintendo Switch games are up to 75% off in celebration of Mario Day right now at Best Buy—find out more.