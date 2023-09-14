Athens teen charged with injuring neighbor's dog by shooting it with a BB gun

Athens-Clarke police believe an Athens teenager maliciously shot a woman’s pet dog recently while the dog was standing in the owner’s front yard.

The teen asserted the shooting was simply an accident.

The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Saturday on Kentucky Circle in east Athens, where the dog owner’s and her roommate were outside and they observed someone shooting a BB rifle from a second-floor balcony of a nearby apartment, according to the police report.

The man fired the gun a couple of times, before a third shot hit the dog, named Mia, in the left hip, causing the dog to yelp in pain, the report shows.

The 20-year-old woman confronted the man, who denied shooting the BB gun. After police arrived, an officer had a difficult time getting the suspect to come out of the apartment, but when he finally did, he admitted to accidentally shooting the dog.

The teen said he aiming for and shot a sign and the BB ricocheted and hit the dog.

The 6-year-old pit-bull type dog was taken to a veterinary clinic.

“I’m having to force medicine down her throat that she doesn’t like,” the dog’s owner said Wednesday.

“She’s doing OK, but she’s sleeping a lot,” she said. The BB remains in the dog.

“It sunk so far into her body that the vet people said they cannot take it out,” she said. “I looked at the x-ray. Had she been shot a little lower it would have entered her intestines and had she been shot a little to the left, it would either nick the rib or hit her lung.”

After investigating the wound and evidence presented by witnesses, the officer charged the 19-year-old suspect with aggravated cruelty to animals by maliciously inflicting pain to the dog and reckless conduct for firing the gun in a residential neighborhood and knowing that people were nearby.

The officer, Austin Falcon, didn’t believe the teen’s explanation and wrote:

“Due to the injuries that Mia sustained, there is no feasible way that a projectile coming from a pneumatic air gun that at full charge fires a projectile at an average of 625 feet per second can ricochet off of a sign 45 feet away, travel approximately 150 feet, and still have the force to penetrate Mia.”

The suspect was released from jail the following day on a $2,400 bond. Police recovered the gun, where the officer said it was hidden behind a desk.

