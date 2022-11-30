Athens teen charged with murder in gunshot slaying of Athens woman

An Athens teenager was arrested Wednesday afternoon for a shooting a month ago that claimed the life of a young woman and wounded another teenager.

Athens-Clarke police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Daviae Massir Oliver of Frederick Drive on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Oliver was arrested at a residence on the 100 block of Pinehurst Court, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said. Oliver was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail shortly after 3 p.m. and is being held without bond.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 28 on the 100 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, according to the report. Police officers were on patrol in the area and police said they heard the shots and responded to the crime scene.

Ndya Hill, 20, was shot more than once and died, while a 17-year-old Athens male was also shot more than once, but survived, police said.

Barnett said Hill and Oliver were known to each other. However, he said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone who can provide information on the shootings is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or Det. Hovie Lister at 762-400-7333.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police charge Athens teen with gunshot slaying of woman in Athens