Athens teen critically wounded during weekend shooting spree improves at Atlanta hospital

A 16-year-old Athens teen critically wounded during a robbery and shooting spree in north Athens over the weekend has improved, Athens-Clarke police said Tuesday.

The teen was initially transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, then later transferred to a hospital in Atlanta where he remained Tuesday, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

“It’s my understanding he is expected to survive and that’s really good,” Barnett said.

Police had responded to Lake Drive in a neighborhood off Tallassee Road and Westchester Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, where bystanders pointed to the wounded teen lying in an area near the entrance of the Lake Place Community, according to the report.

Another teen, Edgar Fransisco Ortiz, 17, of Ramble Hill Drive, Athens, was identified by police as a suspect in the teen’s shooting, Barnett said. Ortiz remained Tuesday in the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Ortiz also is under investigation for the shooting of a woman the day before in the same neighborhood, police said.

Police arrived at 5:48 a.m. Saturday at Lake Place, where a woman had been shot in the arm. The 55-year-old woman was on the floor and appeared to be in shock, when police arrived. Officers reported finding three bullet holes in a window of the home and several impact marks below the window.

The victim’s two daughters were inside the residence at the time and reported being awakened by gunfire and then hearing their mother say she had been shot, police said. Police also found a bullet hole in a neighboring home and collected 20 spent shell casings on the driveway outside the duplex.

Police are also investigating Ortiz for a shooting that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday at Parkview Homes near downtown, where residents reported seeing a man shooting a gun into the air and into a car. Police said a 32-year-old woman reported she stepped outside to see what was happening and the suspect pointed the gun at her, but she fled back into her home.

Ortiz is also a suspect in a robbery and assault at a convenience store and laundry on Tallassee Road that occurred at 6 p.m. Sunday.

When police initially arrived at the Shell station, the clerk told him no one was hurt by the gunshots. But customers then pointed to the nearby Golden Pantry across Mitchell Bridge Road, where the officer spotted a silver vehicle that fled the parking lot and traveled out Tallassee Road, according to the report.

The officer made his way to a coin laundry in the same building as the Golden Pantry, where a woman reported a man with a gun had entered and when he “racked the slide of his handgun” she went to the floor to protect herself. The man then shot a window in the laundry that shattered.

Another woman, who was cut on the face with glass, told police that when the shots were fired, she did not get down on the floor, but was leaning against the table used for folding clothes when the glass shattered.

At the Shell station, police recovered nine bullet casings. The clerk at the station told police that the suspect pointed a pistol at him and demanded money, but he didn’t give the man any money as he was behind bullet-proof glass.

However, as the suspect was leaving empty-handed, he turned around and fired several rounds inside the station, the clerk told police.

Police pursued the suspect’s vehicle as he fled the location, but a report on how he was captured sometime after the robbery attempt has not been released.

Barnett said police detectives are also looking at Ortiz in connection with a shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Jefferson River Road.

In that case, police responded to a home on Jefferson River Road, where the resident reported he spotted two people entering his vehicle. The officer looked at the man’s home video surveillance footage and observed the suspects run in the direction of other homes in the neighborhood, according to report.

The officer went to one home to inquire about a vehicle, when he heard gunshots in the direction of Jefferson Road, according to the report.

Upon responding to this area, the officer met a homeowner who reported he saw someone with a flashlight at his vehicle so he took his gun and went to investigate.

He confronted the male and upon telling him he was calling police, the suspect fled, then turned and began shooting at him. The man told police he took cover behind a tree.

Police called for a Georgia State Patrol helicopter and the K-9 unit to assist in the search and a perimeter was set up, but the suspect was not located during this search, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens teen improving after being critically wounded in shooting