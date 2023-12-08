Athens teen goes to prison for slaying of Athens woman, shooting teen

A 19-year-old Athens man was sentenced to 35 years in prison recently after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the slaying of an Athens woman and the wounding of a teenager.

Daviae Massir Oliver entered the plea on Dec. 6 in Clarke County Superior Court before Judge Eric Norris, who accepted a plea bargain reached in the case between prosecutors and the defense lawyer, according to court documents.

Oliver had been charged with murder in the death of Ndya Hill, 20, who was shot to death on Oct. 28, 2022, on Rolling Ridge Drive.

The murder charge was reduced to voluntary manslaughter in return for the plea.

In addition, Oliver pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for shooting Athens resident Tyrickus LaMonta Smith, who was 17 at the time. Smith was shot multiple times during the time that Hill was slain, police said.

The prison time resulted from a 20-year sentence on the manslaughter plea and 15 years consecutive for the aggravated assault plea.

Oliver was also ordered to spend 10 years on probation after his release.

Oliver has been in jail since Nov. 30, 2022. He was denied bond on Jan. 4 after it was determined he was already out on bond in Gwinnett County on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. The status of those charges could not be determined Friday.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens man sentenced to 35 years in slaying of woman, wounding of teen