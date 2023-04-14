Athens teen sentenced to 15 years in Bethel Midtown Village slaying

An Athens teenager who confessed he was at the scene of a slaying and pointed a gun at the victim this week pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Clarke County Superior Court.

Quatravis Hull, 16, on Thursday was sentenced to 15 years with the first five years in prison for his role in the slaying of 19-year-old Ketorian Cooper, who was fatally shot on Sept. 23, 2021, in a breezeway at Bethel Midtown Village near downtown Athens.

A co-defendant, David Devon Richard, 22, also faces a pending murder charge. Prosecutor Jill Hartsfield, a special prosecutor from the Stone Mountain Judicial District, said Richard actually shot and killed Cooper during a scuffle.

Hull, although a juvenile, had his case transferred into Superior Court due to the serious nature of the charge, according to the prosecutor.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Lott accepted a negotiated plea reached between prosecutors and Western Circuit Public Defender John Donnelly in imposing the sentence.

Outside the plea agreement, Hull had sought a first-offender sentence, which would have discharged his felony conviction if he successfully completed his sentence. However, Lott denied the request due to what she described as the gravity of the case.

Hartsfield told the judge she opposed the first-offender treatment because the felony needs to stay on Hull’s record, which will prevent him from legally owning a firearm.

Under the plea, Hull is also required to testify in the co-defendant’s trial, which Lott said will take place later this year.

Lott also imposed several conditions of the probation including ordering Hull to have no contact with Cooper’s family and have no contact with street gang members, all which will be a violation of his probation. Hartsfield previously provided information that possibly linked the teen to a gang.

The negotiated plea was opposed by Cooper’s family members, including his mother, who said she wanted justice for her son.

Hull did offer an apology during the hearing. “I’m truly sorry,” he said.

Hartsfield said surveillance cameras at the apartment complex showed the two defendants, the victim, and two women at the crime scene, although the cameras did not capture the actual shooting.

The prosecutor said Richard and Cooper engaged in a scuffle and that Hull, known as Bill, took Cooper’s gun and pointed it at Cooper. However, as the two other men wrestled on the ground, Richard fired his gun hitting Cooper, according to Hartsfield.

Athens-Clarke police investigators initially believed Hull was the shooter, based on statements from the two women. However, ballistics tests on Richard’s gun showed it was the gun used in the slaying. In addition, Richard had gunpowder residue on his hand.

Hull’s family took him to the police station soon after the shooting for him to give a statement. During the interrogation, Hull admitted to pointing the gun, but denied he ever fired the weapon.

Donnelly introduced a letter from one of Hull’s teachers at Clarke Central High School speaking on Hull’s behalf. Donnelly also said the director of the Youth Detention Center, where Hull was incarcerated, said Hull deserves a second chance.

Donnelly described Hull’s act of grabbing the victim’s gun as “compulsive and stupid” and that while holding the gun he never made any verbal threats toward Cooper. When Richard fired the gun, Donnelly said Hull fled the area.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens teen gets 5-year prison term for role in shooting death