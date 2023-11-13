Athens teen wounded in early Monday shooting

A 13-year-old Athens boy was wounded in a shooting early Monday along Chalfont Drive, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The wound is non-life threatening, according to police.

The Clarke County School District office reported the student was shot during the hours before school and that counselors are on hand to speak with other students who may have witnessed the shooting.

Police would not say Monday morning if they have identified a suspect or motive. Police spokesman Geoff Gilland said police detectives are on scene working the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Black at scott.black@accgov.com or 762-400-7058 or Det. Hovie Lister at Hovie.Lister@accgov.com or 762-400-7333.

Guns: Student charged with bringing a gun to Athens-area high school football game

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens teen wounded in shooting on Chalfont Drive