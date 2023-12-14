Athens woman accidentally recycled $500 cash. A crew of city workers came to the rescue

When landlord Karen Braxley realized she accidentally threw out a tenant's rent payment with the recycling, she did the expected: panicked. The Normaltown resident called the Athens-Clarke County government in the hopes that someone could find and return the money.

Joe Dunlop, waste reduction administrator at ACC's solid waste department, retrieved a bright green Hallmark envelope with $500 in cash amid a heap about the size of a cargo van, weighing about 6,640 pounds, Dunlop said.

"I was able to clamber up on top of a pile of dry, loose bottles and cans and cardboard paper," Dunlop said. "In the time of one short song on the radio, I found it."

Braxley said that after about three to four hours after her initial phone call, she received the good news from Dunlop that a bright green envelope with $500 in cash had been found. "I felt so depressed that day," Braxley said. "I thought it was going to be just a terrible day but then it ended up being my lucky day."

Braxley said that Dunlop calmed her down during her first conversation and assured her that he will do what he can to find the cash.

"I was really upset because I couldn't believe I'd done something so stupid. I was just upset and mad at myself," she said. "Joe was so nice on the phone. He really calmed me down and I just felt so much better after I spoke to him. I really felt like he was going to do all that he could to try and get the money back."

Dunlop said that nice weather, an early phone call by Braxley, good recycling habits by Braxley's neighbors, the color of the envelope and other ACC waste department's staff contributed to finding the cash.

He first contacted Freddie Hardy, ACC Solid Waste department's collections administrator, to ask if the driver could divert from its route before the truck gets full of items. However, the drivers started late because of a morning meeting so they had to finish their routes before heading back to the facility located at 725 Hancock Industrial Way in Athens.

Hardy called Dunlop to let him know that the driver was on his way. Soon afterwards, the facility manager and RDS-Virginia, LLC employee, Stephen Spillers, sent a text to Dunlop that the truck had arrived at the facility.

Once the truck arrived, the driver tipped over the recycled items in a separate location away from the other piles of items.

Once Dunlop got there, he joined Spillers using a pitchfork to maneuver the top of the pile of recycled items in the hopes of finding the cash.

He noted that ACC Solid Waste driver Lavoris Huff played a significant role in finding the envelope because he knew which part of the recycling heap the envelope might have been placed based on Braxley's address and timing of the route.

"I'm the guy that spotted the envelope and reached down and picked it up but it wasn't just me," he said. "Lavoris knew based on his good experience where in the truck to look and he was spot on."

Dunlop also said that the envelope with cash was also easy to find because Braxley's neighbors clean out their recycled items, as opposed to leaving food or drinks in containers.

"A lot of what we do in the recycling division is ask people to recycle correctly," Dunlop said. "And one of the top errors in recycling are bagging your recyclables and having food contaminated food residuals in there. So fortunately, her neighbors are good recyclers and that made recovery a lot easier."

But this isn't the first time Dunlop has found lost items. He said that he's found about four wedding bands.

"With my experience, if it's going to be found you're going to find it relatively quickly," Dunlop said. "And fortunately, we found it."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Athens workers rescue $500 cash mistakenly put in recycling