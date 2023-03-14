Athens woman charged with death of son From Staff R

Mar. 13—Athens resident Monica Figueroa was arrested Monday, March 13, and charged with Capital Murder in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son, Grayson Hurt. Figueroa is currently awaiting arraignment at the Henderson County Jail.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the Athens Police Department received a call for service around 6:40 a.m. to Figueroa's residence at 312 Mitchell Street in Athens from Mary Johnson, Figueroa's mother. She told police she was afraid that Figueroa had hurt her son.

When officers arrived at the home, they located Figueroa. Officers entered the residence with emergency medical personnel and found the deceased child inside the door, partially covered with a blanket.

Athens Police Officers then obtained a search warrant signed by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee to search the home. The Athens Police Department also contacted the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force to assist in the investigation.

The initial investigation indicates the child was killed with an edged weapon.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy be conducted by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

In addition to the Athens Police Department and the Crimes Against Children's Task Force, the investigation includes the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, the Texas Rangers, and Child Protective Services.

This is an ongoing investigation.