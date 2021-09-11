Athens woman charged with murder in mother's death

Sep. 11—ATHENS — An Athens woman has been charged with murder in the death of her mother, according to Athens police.

Tammie Doss, 58, of 1203 Seventh Ave., remained in Limestone County Jail on Saturday pending a bond hearing, police said.

Athens Fire and Rescue responded at about 4 p.m. Friday to a 911 call requesting medical assistance at the Seventh Avenue home. Upon arrival, they found Tammie Doss and her 86-year-old mother, Flora Doss. Flora Doss was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

After an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant late Friday for Tammie Doss on one count of murder.

Police said the case remains under investigation and anyone with information about Flora Doss' death is asked to contact Athens police at 256-233-8700.