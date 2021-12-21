Athens woman charged with stealing Christmas gifts

Dec. 20—An Athens woman is facing a burglary charge after attempting to steal Christmas gifts from a home in the 25000 block of Beatline Road on Sunday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies charged Sarah Rose Gregory, 35, with third-degree burglary after she allegedly broke into a house and took Christmas presents from under the tree and a debit card, jewelry, change and clothing from the residence.

The homeowner indicated to deputies that Gregory was seen kneeling between two hedges by the homeowner's back porch. A Sheriff's Office report said the deputies located the stolen gifts, clothing and debit card outside of the suspect's house.

They located Gregory sitting on the front porch of her residence and recovered the missing jewelry and change in her house, according to the Sheriff's Office.

She is being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.