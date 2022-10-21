Athens woman convicted in federal court of selling meth while with her grandchildren

A 52-year-old grandmother was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine last week during a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Athens.

Kimberly Garcia of Athens was convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth in a three-day trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

When sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ashley Royal, she faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. The violation also carries a fine of $5 million.

A co-defendant, Corey Gresham, 38, of Athens had pleaded guilty earlier to the charge and he faces a similar penalty.

The U.S. Attorney reported that a confidential informant told police investigators that Garcia frequently sold meth with her grandchildren in the car at a store on Winterville Road in Athens.

Garcia and Gresham were placed under surveillance on July 6, 2020, and followed to Lawrenceville to a drug supplier.

When they returned to Athens, an Oconee County sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop, which resulted in a pursuit that ended in Athens, prosecutors said. When Garcia stopped at a home on Fairfield Circle, Gresham ran inside but was captured, according to the report.

Garcia was arrested at the car with her 2-year-old grandchild in the backseat, prosecutors said. A cell phone found in the car provided the names of people with whom Garcia had been dealing, according to a report.

