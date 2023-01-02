Athens woman dead after early morning shooting

Jan. 1—On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 4:00 am, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a Domestic Violence related shooting in the 22000 block of Oakdale Ridge Lane. Officers located a female victim in a driveway, provided aid, and called for an ambulance. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital. She did not survive her injuries and died a few hours later. She has been identified as Alexis Garth (26, of Athens).

Kyruan Yarbrough (20, of Athens) was detained at the scene. He has been charged with Capital Murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any updates will be provided on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.