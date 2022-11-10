Athens woman fired, arrested after gun found in Oconee County school

An Athens woman was arrested Thursday after a gun was found in a purse she left overnight inside a school restroom, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The 36-year-old woman was charged with carrying a weapon within a school zone. She remained in the county jail Thursday afternoon without bond. She is a staff member at the school and not a teacher, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred at Oconee County Primary School on Hog Mountain Road, where deputies said the woman left her purse Wednesday in a restroom used by staff members.

On Thursday, another employee brought the purse to the front office, where it was found to contain a firearm, deputies said.

“We have no reason to believe that she had any intention of causing harm. As always, student and employee safety is our highest priority,” according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

The woman also lost her job, according to the report.

