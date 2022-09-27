Athens woman gets prison for hit and run death of homeless man

Amanda Leigh Gerrett, 32, of Athens was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Athens-Clarke County courthouse for first-degree vehicular homicide, hit and run and reckless driving.

A woman on Tuesday was sentenced to six years in prison for the death of a homeless man who was run over and killed while walking on a sidewalk in Athens.

Amanda Leigh Gerrett, 32, of Athens pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular homicide, hit and run and reckless driving in the Dec. 15, 2021 death of 66-year-old Stephen James Pugh.

Pugh was walking adjacent to North Avenue at about 3:45 p.m., when Athens-Clarke police said a Jeep Liberty ran off the roadway and killed him.

Oconee Blotter: A reckless driver pursues, stops woman, threatens other drivers with gun

More crime news: Police investigate $300,000 theft from upscale Athens RV park for UGA sports fans

Western Circuit Superior Court Judge Lisa Lott imposed a sentence of 15 years with the first six in years in prison with the last year suspended if she successfully completes a substance abuse program administered by the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Although Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Sam d’Entremont had reached a plea agreement of 12 years with six to serve, Lott said she was imposing the maximum due to Gerrett’s behavior after the collision. The prison agreement did not change.

“You left the scene and left Mr. Pugh to die,” Lott told the woman, adding that her actions were inexcusable.

More court news: Nicholson man sentenced to 88 years for assault on three Jackson County sheriff's deputies

Prison crimes: Northeast Georgians face federal prison time for drug deals organized by inmate

Both the state and judge acknowledged that Pugh, whose next of kin were never found as his parents were deceased, had no one in the courtroom to view the sentencing on his behalf.

However, Gerrett, who was in handcuffs and leg shackles, also had no one from her family in the courtroom.

After the collision, police said Gerrett fled the scene. She turned herself in to authorities several days later on Dec. 27. d’Entremont said he was told she wanted to spend Christmas with her daughter.

Story continues

Gerrett never provided a reason for leaving the scene and police never determined if she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time, according to the prosecutor.

No one speculated at the sentencing on her reason for fleeing, but Lott noted she “had control over leaving the scene.”

Gerrett’s attorney, Billy Olson of Athens, told the court that this was a case that did not involve any malice on the part of his client and that she has felt “awful about this from day one.”

Lott said the victim was well known in the community, where he was a common figure seen walking the streets of Athens. Pugh never bothered anyone and was well liked as attested by the number of mourners at a memorial service for him, according to Lott.

Lott also ordered Gerrett to perform 100 hours of community service and take a defensive driving course while on probation.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Woman in Athens gets six years for running down homeless man