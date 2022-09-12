Athens woman lying on couch randomly shot in the back during domestic violence incident next door

Athens Police say a woman was seriously injured after she was shot in the back during a domestic violence incident at a neighbor’s home.

Police said the shooting happened early Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses told police that there had been a domestic violence incident and the suspect fired multiple rounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses also told police that a 27-year-old woman in a nearby home had been shot in the back. Police said she was lying on the couch when she was shot and they believe she was an innocent victim.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police determined that the shooter left the area. No one else was injured. Police have not said if they know the shooter’s identity or who the target was.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Deckert at 762-400-7198 or Dara.Deckert@accgov.com.