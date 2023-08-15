Athens woman pleads not guilty to murder in stabbing death

An Athens woman entered a not guilty plea on Monday to murdering a man who died 11 days after he was stabbed in the chest at her home in east Athens.

Sandy Elaine Williams, 59, maintained her innocence in an arraignment before Clarke County Superior Court Judge Eric Norris. She was indicted July 11 on charges of aggravated assault, and felony and malice murder in the death of Erwin Chrishon Bennett, 46, of Old Hull Road, Athens.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 2 a.m. April 29 in a home on Cone Drive, according to Athens-Clarke police. When officers arrived, Bennett was alert and was able to identify himself.

Police viewed what appeared to be a small flesh wound to Bennett’s left chest area, according to the report.

Police said Williams, who had hidden the knife, advised that she had stabbed Bennett.

Williams, who told police she resided at the location, told an officer that she had asked Bennett to leave, but he refused.

“She stated she went and got the knife only to scare Bennett with it,” police said, adding that as she poked it at him she stabbed him “just a little bit.”

Williams was taken to jail and Bennett was admitted to a hospital in Athens. There were other people in the home when the stabbing took place but they advised they didn’t see anything, according to police.

Bennett remained in hospital and was placed on life support until he died on May 10, according to Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson. Bennett, who was formerly from Carrollton, was buried in Atlanta.

The coroner said he checked Tuesday morning and the autopsy lab reports on Bennett are still pending.

Athens-Clarke police Det. Paul Johnson took out a warrant charging Williams with murder on May 31.

The defendant, represented by Erin Wallace of the Western Circuit Public Defender’s Office, had a bond hearing on May 31, but bond was denied on the basis that another felony crime was likely to happen if she were released.

She remained in jail Tuesday without bond, but another bond hearing has been requested by her attorney.

