Athens woman sought in fatal hit-and-run crash surrenders at jail

An Athens woman who police said was driving a vehicle that ran off the road and hit and killed a man walking on a sidewalk surrendered five days later.

Amanda Leigh Gerrett, 31, of Spring Valley Road turned herself in at the Athens-Clarke County Jail about 11 p.m. Monday, according to Athens-Clarke police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

Gerrett remained in jail Tuesday without bond on charges of vehicular homicide, failing to report an accident with injuries and failing to maintain a lane.

Police said Gerrett ran off North Avenue about 3:45 p.m. Dec. 15 and struck Stephen James Pugh, 66, a homeless man living in Athens.

Police seized Gerrett’s silver Jeep Liberty soon after the crash and had it towed to the department for a forensic investigation, but Barnett said Gerrett’s whereabouts remained unknown.

Barnett said he expects detectives to interview the suspect to determine where she has been since the crash.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said earlier this week that Pugh’s parents, who had lived in Brunswick, are deceased and he has been unable to locate any other next of kin.

