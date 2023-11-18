Atherton home burglarized, police search for suspect

(KRON) — Authorities are investigating a burglary at an Atherton residence on Wednesday night, the Atherton Police Department announced. The burglary happened around 7:39 p.m. at a home on Reservoir Road.

Upon arrival, officers saw the front door was open and a broken glass door. Atherton police did not say whether or not anyone was inside the home at the time of the burglary.

No suspect(s) has been identified. APD did not release any information about any potential suspects.

Atherton police are asking neighbors to check their home security cameras and report any possible leads to the law enforcement agency. Contact 650-688-6500.

No other information is available at this time, Atherton police said. This investigation is ongoing.

