Atherton murder inquiry: Man arrested after stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of another man.
The 49-year-old victim was found unconscious in a property in Samuel Street, Atherton at about 18:00 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Emergency crews treated him at the scene but he died shortly afterwards.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Neil Higginson appealed for information, adding: "The thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with the victim's family at this time."
