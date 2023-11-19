Atherton murder inquiry: Man arrested after stabbing

The 49-year-old victim was found stabbed in Samuel Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of another man.

The 49-year-old victim was found unconscious in a property in Samuel Street, Atherton at about 18:00 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Emergency crews treated him at the scene but he died shortly afterwards.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Neil Higginson appealed for information, adding: "The thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with the victim's family at this time."

