Athleta's semi-annual sale is back with items up to 60% off—shop our top picks now

Athleta's best-selling leggings, sports bras, swimsuits and more are now highly discounted.

Athleta is a fan favorite for athleisure, offering high-quality workout gear for women of all shapes and sizes. We've tested several of their products, giving them Reviewed stamp of approval for their quality and comfort.

With summer finally here, now is the perfect time to invest in long-lasting athletic apparel for your summer workouts, outdoor yoga sessions and morning runs. Shopping at Athleta isn't always cheap, but they're currently having their semi-annual sale through Friday, July 8, offering discounts of up to 60%. The sale also applies to girls' apparel, helping you save on pieces for your mini-me, too.

There are several items on sale, from swimwear to tops and bottoms, including the retailer's beloved sports bras and leggings. There are also deals on dresses, sweaters and other non-athletic apparel. We've rounded up some of our favorites to make your shopping a bit easier.

This highly-rated sports bra is now over 50% off.

One great option is the Exhale Bra A-C, a supportive sports bra that's best for yoga or your weekly Pilates class. Made for cups A-C, this bra offers ample support for your workout. It comes in sizes XXS to XL in five vibrant patterns like Tahiti Island Coral and Dappled Bloom Purple. The bra has over 300 5-star ratings and is over 50% off, dropping from $54 to as low as $19.97.

Another fan favorite on sale is the Rainier Tight, a thicker legging that works best for working out in colder weather, with a back pocket to slide in your phone. The tights have nearly 3,000 5-star reviews, mostly loved for their comfort. They come in sizes XXS to 3X in four different colors. They're currently on sale for as low $38.97, a huge markdown from their original price of $98.

The sale won't be here for long and pieces have already begun selling out, so be sure to grab your top picks before it's too late.

The best items to shop from the Athleta semi-annual sale

Shop Athleta's workout gear for up to 60% off.

