Athleta's semi-annual sale ends today—shop up to 80% off these styles before they're gone

There's never a better time than the new year to invest in new workout gear (excuse our rhyme). A few fun additions to your wardrobe can help get you excited about accomplishing your fitness resolutions—and thankfully, there's a golden opportunity to save on activewear at Athleta right now.

Through Monday, January 3 only, Athleta is offering up to 60% off leggings, jackets, sports bras, swim and more for both women and girls as part of its semi-annual sale. The savings don't stop there, however, as shoppers can also take an extra 20% off sale items with promo code NEWYEAR20 at checkout. This massive sale only comes around twice a year, so now through 11:59 p.m. EST is the time to to take advantage of these steep discounts.

While there's thousands of products to choose from, we've hand-picked all the best products we've tested from Athleta included in the sale, along with a handful of top-rated items that are just too good to pass up, according to shoppers. Ahead, find 10 add-to-cart worthy styles that will keep you comfy, cozy and workout-ready all season long.

1. One of the best leggings we've tested

Our tester fell in love with these high-waisted leggings.

Athleta’s Ultra High Rise Elation Tight took second place in our roundup of the best leggings we've tested thanks to their thick yet soft material, v-shaped seam for booty lifting and high-rise torso support. Our tester noted that the waistband doesn’t roll down and that they didn't feel constricting, even after hours of wear. Normally $89, these tights are discounted more than $50 in the Palermo Pink shade with the code, and more than $30 off in both light and dark blue colors

Get the Ultra High Rise Elation Tight from Athleta from $34.38 (Save $31.41 to $54.62)

2. Our favorite face mask

Athleta face masks won our hearts for being breathable, secure, and adjustable.

These one-size-fits-all face coverings took the top spot in our list of the best face masks due to their thin, triple-layered fabric design, which felt both breathable and protective during wear. The adjustable ear loops and nose piece also mean a snug fit for a variety of face shapes. This "kindness" themed mask falls by nearly $2 with the code, and comes in a speckled pattern.

Get the Limited Edition Non-Medical Kindness Mask for $3.19 (Save $1.81)

3. A classic crew neck sweater

T'is the season for cozy sweaters.

Winter is here, and with it a need to stock up on cozy staples. This crew neck sweater is nearly $70 off, comes in pale gray and warm red and is rounded out with rib detailing and subtle metallic flecks. Several reviewers noted that the sweater runs large, so if you’re in favor of an oversized look, you’re in luck.

Get the Crossroads Crew Sweater for $79.99 (Save $70)

4. A pair of textured workout leggings

Gear up to stay in with these comfy leggings.

If your 2022 wardrobe is shaping up to be all about comfort, consider investing in a pair of these leggings, which are more than $30 off during this sale. Complete with pockets and crafted with breathable recycled fabrics, these leggings are perfect for everything from working out to lounging around and are available in plus sizes. Several reviewers mentioned that the leggings ran small, so keep that in mind before you buy.

Get the Salutation Stash Pocket II Textured 7/8 Tight for $63.19 (Save $34.81)

5. A hoodie with thousands of glowing reviews

This drawstring hoodie is equal parts stylish and comfy.

More than 2,500 shoppers are obsessed with the Uptempo Hoodie sweatshirt, praising its butter-soft fabric and flattering fit. Made from a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, this pullover can be worn for errands, hikes, long runs and everything in between while keeping you dry and comfortable. It's on sale in the Coast Grey colorway for more than $30 off.

Get the Uptempo Hoodie Sweatshirt from $44.79 (Save $34.21)

6. A sporty bathing suit top

This bikini top will keep you covered for all sorts of fun-in-the-sun activities.

If you're planning a vacaction to beat winter blues, Athleta’s Scoop Bikini Top deserves a spot in your luggage. Our style editor loved its full support and coverage that allowed for plenty of movement in the surf and sun. It features bra-like adjustable straps for a more personalized fit, while the chest band mimics a sports bra with its snugness. The plum is discounted by close to $50, falling to just $11.99 with the code, though sizes are limited.

Get the Scoop Printed Bikini Top from $11.99 (Save $47.01)

7. A cozy wrap to curl up in

Snuggle up for the cold season with a discount on this cozy wrap.

The Ethereal Cocoon Wrap is a great transition piece, capable of being a work-from-home staple item to an on-the-go cover up after a workout. It comes in either olive or black, and has cozy, slouchy sleeves and pockets for extra comfort. The wrap is made with fibers produced from European beech trees harvested from sustainable forests, meaning that 99% of the raw material from those forests is certified or sustainably controlled. The wrap is selling out fast, so be sure to grab one before they’re gone.

Get the Ethereal Cocoon Wrap from $35.99 to $47.99 (Save from $41.01 to $53.01)

8. A movement friendly pair of capris (with pockets)

Working out just got comfier.

With a high waistband and sheer panel detailing along the calf, these leggings are engineered to keep you cool and collected while you’re working out, with quick-drying, compressive fabric that pulls sweat away from the body. You can opt for a neutral gray-violet color or bright red and select your pair from sizes XXS to 3X.

Get the Salutation Stash Pocket II Intention Capri for $23.98 (Save $74.02)

9. A pair of versatile bike shorts

Bike shorts are perfect for almost everything–get a new pair for less.

Bike shorts are a great transitional item, easy to wear with everything from oversized sweatshirts to sports bras. These Ultimate Stash Pocket Shorts come in four colors (the blue, mustard and pink shades are on sale) and run from sizes XXS to 3X. Reviewers noted that the shorts run small, so if you want extra space in the side pockets or you prefer a less-than-skintight fit, consider sizing up.

Get the Ultimate Stash Pocket 7-Inch Short for $28.79 (Save $30.21)

10. A puffy winter coat

It's time to upgrade your winter coat with this one.

For those in the market for a lighter winter jacket that doesn't look or feel too bulky, this option from Athleta feels "cozy without being stifling" according to one shopper, while another adds that it allows room for plenty of "winter layers" underneath. Available in sizes XXS to 3X, it can be as roomy or fitted as you like, and even kept one reviewer warm enough in "the cold whipping winds of a MN winter." If that wasn't reason enough to add it to your cart, it's down nearly $100 in the Decadent Chocolate shade.

Get the Downtown Jacket from $103.99 (Save $95.01)

