Athlete safety, reading, lead paint: Courier Journal stories that had an impact in 2023

The Courier Journal is constantly striving to make the community a better place — whether it be our home city of Louisville, the Commonwealth of Kentucky or even the nation.

We do that through our journalism, which is focused not only on keeping our readership informed, but also on serving as a watchdog, digging into and exposing major problems and working to highlight solutions.

Each year, some of our investigative work rises to the top, whether it be in terms of scope or impact, or both.

As we push forward into 2024, here's a quick look back at some of that work:

Childhood reading instruction

Our October 2022 investigative project, "Between the Lines," was still making a difference into the new year.

The investigation, by reporter Mandy McLaren, focused on the commonwealth’s dismal reading scores among school children and dug into the methods being used to teach reading. The multipart series of stories showed Kentucky was using an outdated form of reading instruction called balanced literacy — one that had been banned in other states.

The Kentucky legislature in March changed language in the state's Read to Succeed Act to follow the findings of "Between the Lines" and mandate structured literacy (the Science of Reading) for all public K-3 reading classes.

Public school districts across the state have until July 1 to institute this change.

High school athlete safety

Courier Journal reporter Stephanie Kuzydym began work on a project focusing on athlete safety late in 2022 after she received a data fellowship from the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.

Then, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills went into cardiac arrest after taking a hit in an NFL game on Jan. 2. Athletic trainers saved Hamlin's life, bringing national attention to the issue of sideline safety and supercharging Kuzydym's work with a new urgency.

The resulting four-part project, called "Safer Sidelines," has been used in sports medicine conferences and symposiums. It's been featured on local and national radio shows and sports medicine podcasts, raising national awareness of the lack of gold standard-level safety on high school sidelines.

It included a first-of-its-kind public database of athlete deaths over more than 100 years.

The project has received awards throughout the athletic training and journalism industry, including the National Athletic Trainers Association's President's Award, the Korey Stringer Institutes' Lifesaving Education Award and the Online News Association's Sports Health and Wellness Award.

"Safer Sidelines is the single most impactful contribution to the health and safety of high school athletes that has ever been produced from a media source in our country’s history," said Doug Casa, the CEO of the Korey Stringer Institute, who has dedicated his career to helping overcome sudden death in athletes.

"Besides being exhaustingly researched, comprehensive, accurate, and moving, it also offers a roadmap as to how positive change can take place — both by example of other states that have a found a way to enact the policy, but also by sheer force of will — that knowing deep down inside that the efforts we make ‘before they die’ can resonate for a lifetime and have downstream influence unseen to the naked eye."

Lingering legacy of lead paint

When the U.S. Department of Justice issued its critical assessment of Louisville policing earlier this year, it included a map in the report that linked the likelihood of childhood lead exposure on the city’s West End with increased instances of crime and incarceration.

This became the kernel of an idea that got The Courier Journal started on what would become the five-part series “A Heavy Burden,” which debuted in mid-December.

The investigative project from reporters Connor Giffin and Eleanor McCrary found that while some cities proactively addressed lead paint contamination in rental properties, Louisville was about 20 years behind the curve. And children paid the price for the inaction, suffering from the irreversible effects of lead exposure by the thousands.

Through record requests, the reporters also found real estate interests were working behind the scenes to weaken a new effort by the city to finally confront the problem.

Louisville Metro Police Department

The U.S. Justice Department issued its sharply critical assessment of Louisville policing in March.

Taking the findings from the report, The Courier Journal's Josh Wood worked to give readers a closer look at the LMPD actions — and officers — that played a part in those findings. In several of the cases highlighted, the officers remained on the force.

Wood's stories included:

'An intimidation thing': LMPD's misconduct complaint process leaves citizens discouraged

‘Slap on the hand’: How LMPD officers involved in egregious misconduct remain on the force

An LMPD officer told a woman he was 'coming to help' her. He kneeled on her neck

Off-duty LMPD officer was passed by a car. He chased it and pulled a gun on teenage driver

'Like an animal': Bodycam footage shows LMPD misconduct in case highlighted by DOJ

During the reporting and publication of these stories, Wood was also working to get videos from the infamous "Slushygate" incidents, where officers soaked pedestrians by throwing drinks at them from their cruisers. The process to get the public records took months, but in December, Wood was able to publish a story summing up Slushygate and giving our readers their first look at the videos.

