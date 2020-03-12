Athletics-New date for indoor world champs after coronavirus postponement

March 12 (Reuters) - The World Indoor Athletics Championships will take place in March next year in the Chinese city of Nanjing after being postponed due to the coronavirus, the World Athletics Council said on Thursday.

A statement from the organising body said the championships, which were due to begin this week in Nanjing, will now be held between March 19-21 2021.

The council has also accepted amendments to the Anti-Doping Rules and Anti-Doping Regulations that had been proposed by the Athletics Integrity Unit in order to maintain compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)