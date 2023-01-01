ATI (NYSE:ATI) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in ATI's (NYSE:ATI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for ATI, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$347m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$823m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, ATI has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ATI compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at ATI. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 179% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 21% less capital than it was five years ago. ATI may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

In Conclusion...

In the end, ATI has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 12% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

ATI does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

