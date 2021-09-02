Is ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) A Great Investment Choice?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·6 min read

1 Main Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net return of 18.6% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, ahead of its S&P 500 and Russell 2000 benchmark that delivered a 15.2% and 17.5% return respectively for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of 1 Main Capital, the fund mentioned ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) and discussed its stance on the firm. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. is a Bolingbrook, Illinois-based physical therapy services provider with an $849.4 million market capitalization. ATIP delivered a -59.73% return since the beginning of the year, and it closed at $4.3 per share on August 31, 2021.

Here is what 1 Main Capital has to say about ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"In the Q3’20 letter I wrote about how SPACs were being used to help companies circumvent the traditional IPO process when coming public. In the letter, I noted how the number of SPACs was exploding and how some sponsors were recklessly pursuing increasingly speculative deals at unreasonable valuations to cater to retail speculators. However, not all sponsors were acting in this manner; in fact, some SPAC sponsors announced mergers with good businesses at reasonable valuations.

Recently, the SPAC bubble has started to deflate. One of the byproducts of this deflation, along with the sheer number of vehicles created is that, in some cases, the baby has been thrown out with the bath water, creating some interesting opportunities in de-SPAC’d companies.

One such example: the warrants of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP), which came public by merging with a Fortress sponsored SPAC this past June. ATIP is the largest independent outpatient physical therapy (OPT) provider in the United States with over 800 clinics in 24 states.

OPT is an attractive end market to participate in given the strong unit economics of clinics as well as the strong outlook for demand. Specifically, an aging demographic, an emphasis on preventative care and a more active population are providing strong secular volume tailwinds, while new OPT clinics have rapid paybacks of around 13 months, on average. Typically, new units require around $250k of capex, $100k of upfront startup loss absorption and then deliver around $175k of annual EBITDA at maturity – not bad. Better yet, OPT has low per-visit costs, and therapists can diagnose and treat over 70% of musculoskeletal conditions without any other provider. This leads to the prevention of worsening conditions as well as the avoidance of unnecessary higher-cost medical visits, medications and surgical procedures. As such, it makes more sense for payors to focus on shifting volume to OPT clinics rather than trying to reduce the amount they pay to them.

Given the compelling unit economics and growing demand, it makes sense to heavily reinvest in the business to pursue greenfield growth as well as the occasional attractive M&A opportunities. However, due to its private equity ownership the business has historically operated with high leverage, an issue that COVID exacerbated even further, preventing it from pursuing attractive reinvestment. Since completing the SPAC merger in June, ATIP announced that it now has net debt of approximately $460 million, or only 2.6x 2022E EBITDA, which should allow it to invest more aggressively going forward.

Additionally, unlike many SPACs targets, Fortress has been following ATIP for nearly a decade as a lender to the company. Investors should take note of the fact that Fortress not only sponsored the deal but also committed $75 million of its own capital into the deal via a PIPE and importantly agreed to restructure its promote as an earn-out that doesn’t fully vest until the stock hits $16 per share.

Currently, ATIP is selling for less than 12x 2022 consensus EBITDA, well below its closest peer (USPH), which sells for more than 20x 2022 consensus EBITDA. As public markets become more comfortable with ATIP, as the company’s PE sponsor sells down its stake and as ATIP grows EBITDA by opening new clinics and making accretive acquisitions, I expect the stock to increase significantly from current levels. If this were to happen, our warrants will be worth many multiples of our average cost, which is below $2 per unit."

Massage Therapist
Massage Therapist

conscious-design-J16LdoIsRJM-unsplash

Based on our calculations, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ATIP was in 30 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) delivered a -56.80% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 33 of Zendaya's best red-carpet looks

    Over the years, the "Spider-Man" actress has established herself as a red-carpet icon with a daring style. Here is a timeline of her best looks.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin." The market analyst explained that the coin is now forming something that resembles a bull flag or a bull pennant and that we should expect new highs if it were to bre

  • Warren Buffett Is Backing Another IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know

    In recent years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have invested in more newly or soon-to-be public companies. They're about to have another on their hands.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • Best Buy launches new attack on Amazon

    Best Buy's website will have a few surprising new products for sale as the retailer seeks to better compete with Amazon.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks I Fully Expect to Double or More Within the Next 5 Years

    Jason Hawthorne (Align Technology): There's a simple reason I think Align Technology, a maker of clear teeth-straightening systems, could double your money in the next five years: The company is growing into an enormous market, and Wall Street can't seem to keep up. Doing the math, investors can see for themselves that Wall Street is still underestimating the company.

  • Create Your Own Stimulus Check with These 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks

    The COVID-19 recession was surprisingly mild. The sharp initial downturn officially lasted only two months, and many workers emerged with more money and better job prospects than ever before. For a comparison, the Great Recession lasted 18 months.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. salesforce.com The Trade: sale