Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 18, 2022

Atkore Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $5.52, expectations were $5.08.

Operator: Good morning. My name is Rob, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Atkore's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, John Deitzer, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

John Deitzer: Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm joined today by Bill Waltz, President and CEO; as well as David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. We will take your questions after comments by Bill and David. I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we may make projections or forward-looking statements regarding future events or financial performance of the company. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings in today's press release, which identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. In addition, any reference in our discussion today to EBITDA means adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures and a presentation of the most comparable GAAP measures are available in the appendix to today's presentation. With that, I'll turn it over to Bill.

Bill Waltz: Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. Starting on Slide 3, I'm pleased to report that Atkore again delivered outstanding operating results. During our discussion today, David will discuss the quarterly and full-year financials as we normally do, but we'd also like take this opportunity to review our successful growth journey over the past few years, provide additional details on our strategy and share our longer-term outlook for the business. But before we get into that, let me start with a quick review of some of our highlights from the year. Turning to Slide 4. 2022 was a fantastic year across all facets of the organization. We delivered record financial results, made great progress on our operational plans, and we were recognized for our innovation, customer service and ES&G achievements.

Of course, none of this could be done without our talented employees who worked tirelessly to support our customers and I'd like to take this moment to recognize them for their great work. In addition, we continue to execute our proving capital deployment model. In FY 2022, we deployed over $950 through a combination of capital expenditures M&A and share repurchases. Last November, we announced a goal to deploy over 1 billion in cash over the next two to three years and now with the recent acquisition of Elite Polymer Solutions and the $150 million in share repurchase we've completed since October 1, we've achieved that goal significantly ahead of schedule. In terms of repurchases, we bought back more than 15% of the recent market capitalization over the past 12 months.

David and I are extremely proud to see our vision for Atkore realize through the achievement of these strategic objectives. We work diligently to evolve Atkore into a leader in the industry that can be relied upon to consistently deliver on its commitments to our employees, customers, and shareholders. Without a doubt, we are leading a team that is setting a high standard for its say do ratio. Now, I'll turn the call over to David to talk through the results from the fourth quarter and the full-year.

David Johnson: Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone. Moving to our consolidated results on Slide 5. In the fourth quarter, net sales increased 11% year-over-year to $1 billion and our adjusted EPS increased 26% to $5.52. For the full-year, we achieved $3.9 billion in revenue and our adjusted EPS grew 66% to $21.55. Adjusted EBITDA for the full-year was $1.3 billion. Turning to Slide 6 in our consolidated bridges. Volumes were positive in the quarter and in addition we saw strong October volumes, which gives us confidence as we enter 2023. Looking at the full-year, net sales increased by , due to higher selling prices and contributions from recent acquisitions, both of which contributed positively to the growth in adjusted EBITDA as well.

Very pleased with the performance in FY 2022 and are confident in our ability to execute and drive value creation through capital deployment in the future. With that, I'll turn it back to Bill to speak with you about our growth initiatives.

Bill Waltz: Thanks, David. Turning now to Page 8, we're confident Atkore is an outstanding company and a compelling investment opportunity. With our exceptionally strong balance sheet and market leading positions supported by our disciplined operational focus and commitment to our values, we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value for all of our stakeholders. David and I will spend the next few minutes touching on some of the highlights of our operations and strategy and then move into more detail regarding our future expectations and performance. Moving to Slide 9, the Atkore Business System is the foundation of our company and it drives everything we do every day. For example, on Slide 10, you can see our broad offering of product solutions across the full lifecycle of the construction process.

It is because of the Atkore Business System that we have the market insights and distribution capabilities to effectively provide the electrical distribution channel and the electrical contractor with the mission critical products in a timely manner. This has been and remains a true differentiator for Atkore. On Slide 11, our operating segments are highly integrated and aligned to support the electrical and overall infrastructure of ability. Between our segments, we share brands and customers and many of our safety and infrastructure products in the U.S. such as cable tray, metal framing, and our pre-fabrication devices support electrical contractors as well. Turning to Slide 12, the sales and earnings of the businesses have grown significantly since 2017.

As we discussed in past earning calls, we recognize that we benefited significantly from the outperformance driven by elevated prices of our plastic pipe and conduit products. However, at the same time, we've evolved our business by leveraging our foundational Atkore Business System. This process driven approach has informed many of the strategic decisions over the past several years, especially in the areas of pricing and M&A. For example, we made strategic decisions to reduce our retail exposure and drive price increases in select categories. These decisions in combination with market declines in areas such as Steel Conduit have resulted in a $100 million decline in volumes over the past five years. What's notable, however, is that the loss of earnings resulting from that decline has been negligible.

This is a fantastic testament to our successful vision, strategy, and execution that focus on the most profitable opportunities for our business. As we look at the significant benefit we've driven in regards to our pricing and profitability, we estimate that approximately 40% of that benefit is sustainable going forward. Turning to Slide 13, which shows how we've expanded and strengthened our business. Over the past five years since Atkore's IPO, we've leveraged both organic and inorganic investments in high growth areas to improve our business, mix, and increase profitability. This transformation has enabled us to grow our sales from $1.5 billion in 2017 to just under $4 billion today and to more than double our adjusted EBITDA margin percentage over that same period.

Consistent execution and thoughtful decision making has driven this success and enabled us to continue our mission to be the customer's first choice. Through the changes in our sales mix, we've also increased our total addressable market opportunity, as well as our capability to successfully capture these opportunities in the future. With that, I'll turn the call back to David who will walk us through the end markets we serve and underlying market fundamentals and megatrends that support our business.

David Johnson: Moving to Slide 14, we have achieved in recent years is due to the universal nature of our products and our ability to serve multiple end markets. In addition, our products are used throughout the entire life cycle of the building construction process. Looking forward, the underlying fundamentals of our end markets are strong. Slide 15 outlines several of the external factors we track monthly and notably the rolling 12-month average for each of them is moving in the positive direction, compared to a year ago. Our solid market fundamentals are underpinned by the megatrends that support our diverse product portfolio as shown on Slide 16. While our different product categories have varying levels of exposure to these trends, this ensures that we are not too dependent on any one demand driver or one single area of our opportunity.

For example, we believe the Electrification of Everything trend will be steady demand driver across our entire private portfolio, while the expected investments by certain utilities to underground power lines will have an outsized benefit on our plastic pipe and conduit products. In addition, the projected growth in solar and the benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act should advantage our mechanical tube as this balanced approach that we believe will be integral to our continued success as we move forward. With that, I'll turn it back to Bill.

Bill Waltz: Thanks, David. On Slide 17, we've outlined our conduits of growth. M&A is central to our growth strategy and we have a robust pipeline and a proven playbook that we will utilize when pursuing and executing acquisitions. Whether through M&A or organic investments, we are also focused on growing key categories. For example, we believe our expansion in HDPE products and large mechanical tubing will open up significant growth opportunities for us in the future and I'll touch on both momentarily. Lastly, we seek to be our customers first choice in part by striving to grow our focused product categories and deliver innovation. Underpinning all these efforts is our goal to improve the customer experience and making it easy to do business with Atkore.

This is achieved through our digital investments and our strategy of one order, one delivery, and one invoice. Turning to Slide 18, we have a very disciplined and thoughtful approach to M&A. With each deal we make, we are focused on driving synergy improvements through the execution of the Atkore Business System. Over the past several years, these synergies have been a key driver in our growth and return on invested capital. Slide 19 demonstrates the outstanding progress we made in terms of M&A over the past several years. We deployed $649 million in M&A between FY 2017 and FY 2022 to expand our geographical presence, bolster our product capabilities, and enter into new markets. Of that, 329 million was spent on acquisitions between FY 2017 to FY 2021.

That group of deals traded at a combined result of less than 1x revenue and less than 2x adjusted EBITDA in 2022, representing a tremendous synergy improvement driven by the execution of our Atkore Business System. Our track record of successful integration reaffirms our expectation that the group of acquisitions recently completed will help drive our future performance. Along those lines, turning to Page 20, we'd like to welcome the employees of our latest acquisition, Elite Polymer Solutions, which we acquired approximately two weeks ago. We're happy to have you join our team and look forward to continue to grow and strengthen our HDPE portfolio together. As outlined on Slide 21, the HDPE product category represents an approximately $7 billion market opportunity.

Through our strategic acquisitions and organic investments, we expect to be a leader in the conduit products for telecom and broadband applications and a Top 10 player overall. Our investments in this year to date have enabled us to better serve customers and meet the growing demands resulting from the expansion of 5G Networks and the broadband access for rural communities. Another investment this year is outlined on Slide 22 is large mechanical tube production. With key investments in our facilities in Arizona and Indiana, we believe we are well-positioned to capture the growth from end markets such as solar. Supporting our market driven approach is our focus on new product innovation and prioritizing the categories we believe we have the right to win.

Turning to Slide 23, because we have a broad and diverse set of products, we have several opportunities to gain share in the key categories in which we operate. Our diversified approach is central to our success and also enables us to contribute to our customers and contractor success. I'll now turn the call back over to David, who will discuss how these initiatives can help drive our future financial performance.

David Johnson: Thanks, Bill. On Slide 25, we outlined our strong financial performance over the past several years across various metrics. I'd like to call your attention to the strength of our balance sheet and our reduction in our gross leverage ratio. As you know, we take a disciplined approach to capital allocation and maintain a strong balance sheet, always a focus of ours is especially an important and uncertain macroeconomic environment. Although we are concerned about the potential for a global recession in the near term and a U.S. recession over the next 12 to 18 months, we are still moving forward with our projections for FY 2023 and beyond it given the strength of contractor backlogs in the market demand environment.

For example, several other large companies in the electrical industry have spoken about the growth in their backlog, which in turn will drive future demand for our products. That being said, 2023 may be a big volatile given the current economic uncertainties. Turning to our outlook for fiscal year 2023 on Page 26, we expect net sales to be flat to down in 2023 and we expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $850 million to $950 million. This is $80 million higher than our preliminary perspective we provided previously. This outlook does not include any expected benefits from the tax credits associated with the Inflation Reduction Act as we expect the majority of these credits will flow through to our customers. We prepared an Illustrative bridge between FY 2022 and FY 2023 on Page 27 with the key drivers.

And as we mentioned several times previously, under the pricing outperformance that we've enjoyed over the past several years has started to normalize and we expect lower adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS in FY 2023 versus FY 2022. That being said, we do expect solid mid-single-digit volume growth this year with strong incremental margins. Moving to Slide 28, even with the projected lower earnings next year, we still expect to generate healthy cash flow in FY 2023 and beyond. We've updated our capital deployment framework to reflect that we've already achieved the goal we set out last November to deploy to over two to three years. Looking forward, we expect cash flow from operating activities to average 100% net income over the next several years.

With that strong cash flow, we will continue to invest in both organic and inorganic growth, as well as to continue our share repurchase program. Our Board just approved an increase in expenses to our prior share repurchase program. We're now halfway through our authorization remaining to deploy through November 2025. Turning to Slide 29, we believe the initiatives that Bill walked through today in combination with our updated capital deployment model will drive significant value creation over the next several years. page is the illustrative EPS earnings bridge. By FY 2025, we expect to achieve greater than $18 per share in adjusted EPS. We've moved our focus to EPS because we believe some of the factors impacting our business such as commodity input cost fluctuation and other items make EPS a more relevant target metric.

In addition, focusing on EPS allows us to fully reflect the benefits from our capital deployment model, which we expect to help drive significant performance moving forward in combination with our conduits of growth. Achieving more than $18 per share is a lofty goal. than when we believe this well within our reach and that we expect the team as a team. With that, I will turn it back to Bill.

Bill Waltz: Thanks David. We are very pleased with what we've accomplished this fiscal year. We're even more excited about the opportunities ahead. Moving to Slide 30, Atkore has the foundation in place and strong megatrends us to deliver on our goal of greater than $18 in adjusted EPS by the end of 2025. We believe our disciplined operational focus, market leading positions, and strong financial profile make Atkore a compelling investment. I'm confident in the team, strategy, and processes we put in place to continue Atkore's strong trajectory, and I firmly believe the best is yet to come for our company. With that, I'll turn it over to the operator to open the line for questions.

