🌱 ATL Barkeeps Tweak Russian Drinks + Kennesaw's Civil War News

Warm with clouds and sun. High: 80 Low: 60.

If Moscow Mules are your pleasure, or anything involving Russian booze, the libation landscape may have changed at some Atlanta establishments. As the Russian invasion unfolds in Ukraine, some metro Atlanta bartenders and proprietors are swapping out ingredients and renaming cocktails with references to Russia. “It may be small, but it’s a symbolic gesture to say, ‘We stand with Ukraine,” said Sean Yeremyan, owner of Big Table Restaurants. Yeremyan's restaurants in Alpharetta, Atlantic Station, Brookhaven and Dunwoody serve many mules ― now permanently named Ukrainian Mules ― particularly on Thursdays, when they’re $6. Similar name changes and ingredient swaps have been noted across metro Atlanta as other bartenders likewise stand in solidarity with Ukraine. (Free: Flipboard; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield was once again involved in a Civil War-related exercise Monday - 157 years after the war ended - when A Cobb County bomb squad was called in to remove an unexploded Civil War shell. Uncovered by archeologists working the site, the 157-year-old Union parrot shell became explosive news among history buffs once Cobb police posted about the incident on Facebook and talk turned to defusing the artifact. As one commenter said, “Absolute travesty to destroy this historical object. These are very easy to make inert." According to police, the shell will be stored until it can be rendered safe. (Free: 11Alive.com WXIA; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) An entire neighborhood is searching for answers after a man was found shot to death near a popular part of the Atlanta Beltline in what Atlanta police announced earlier this week has been determined to be a homicide.There is a growing memorial along Elizabeth Street NW where Tom Arnold, 60, was shot and killed after investigators say he was on his way home after a night out. Police believe Arnold was walking near the Beltline just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 25 when he was killed. Joggers discovered his body the following morning.A $10,000 reward has been posted for information that leads to an arrest in the case.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. (WSB Atlanta) After dozens of burglaries at film production warehouses across metro Atlanta, the Atlanta City Council will vote on creating a task force to tackle the issue. According to data collected by the city council since January 2021, over 40 burglaries have taken place at 30 different film production companies in the area, with losses totaling more than $3 million. And most of the victims are locally owned small businesses. "We want to make sure that all of those, whether you're a major studio or a small entrepreneur, that your investment in Georgia is going to be safe," said Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who has proposed creating a metro-wide task force composed of representatives from area police departments and led by the Atlanta Police Department. Bond told 11Alive his proposal has enough support that he expects it to pass during the city council meeting on Monday. (11Alive.com WXIA) With temperatures occasionally rising to unseasonable highs, it's only fitting that Atlanta prepares to welcome spring with festivals galore. From big-time celebrations like the Inman Park Festival and the Atlanta Dogwood Festival to cozier small-city festivities such as Hampton’s Yellow Pollen Street Festival and Forsyth’s Forsythia Festival, spring will be in full-swing soon across the metro area. But, before heading out, check the COVID-19 regulations as many organizers continue to reserve the right to require negative tests within a specific time frame, proof of full vaccination and other safety measures, including mask wearing. (The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Celebrate Women's History Month with Museums on Us. Bank of America credit and debit cardholders can receive FREE general admission to four cultural attractions in Atlanta this weekend. (9:00 AM)

Creekwater Alpaca Farm Barn Tour in Snellville, home to over 50 alpacas since 1993. We offer a safe, close up, hands-on experience unlike any other. Bring the family and enjoy petting the alpacas in their pen, bunnies, goats, miniature horses, and pigs, too. Toulouse Geese also call Creekwater home, and you can enjoy it all with our public tours. (11:00 AM)

38th Annual Hunger Walk Run with Atlanta Community Food Bank returns. Join the charity as it makes strides against hunger with the annual 5k Walk Run at The Home Depot Backyard located at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (1 Backyward Way, Atlanta, GA 30313). The family-friendly Walk Run also includes live music, food vendors, a kids zone and more. (Noon)

The Skylight Gallery Concert Series: "Music from Othello," features music from Giuseppe Verdi's masterpiece opera in an intimate musical performance held in the spacious Skylight Gallery in the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art. (4:00 PM)

Mad Hatter's (Gin &) Tea Party is an immersive experience in a wonderland installation at Underground Atlanta. Take a trip down the rabbit hole and delight the senses in a whimsical (gin &) tea party that has already won rave reviews in LA, NYC, Miami, Chicago and London. (8:00 PM)

The Atlanta Humane Society says h er name is Crissy, but we may as well call her Miss Independent. Why, you ask? Crissy is a mature lady who loves a routine and knows what she wants! Crissy equally enjoys spending time snuggling on the laps of her people or lounging on her own in a comfy bed. She's a pro at going potty outside (she's had plenty of experience!) and doesn't stress about being left alone in her crate. The grey snoot ain't nothing but an asset, and Crissy knows it!If you're ready to meet Crissy, learn more at atlantahumane.org/crissy (Facebook)

Discover Atlanta says Atlanta comes alive in spring! 🌳 Take advantage of being in the City in a Forest by exploring the numerous biking and hiking trails that surround the city. 🥾 See spring color bloom at one of Atlanta’s many gardens. 🌸 Attend a spring festival or two. We’ve got lots of suggestions for how to spend spring break in this ultimate guide to spring in Atlanta. (Facebook)

Atlanta BeltLine notes that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Atlanta Housing Madison at Reynoldstown will be taking place March 8. Madison at Reynoldstown will be co-developed by Atlanta Housing (AH) and Rea Ventures Group, Inc. with funding from Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.'s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. We are excited to continue our mission to expand equitable housing opportunities in the city of Atlanta. (Facebook)

Saving soil is a race against time, according to Isha Foundation. Immediate action is needed before our soil turns to sand. Let us join hands to save all life on our planet. #savesoil 🔗savesoil.org. (Facebook)

March is bloomin' with family-friendly events at Atlanta Botanical Garden. Plan spring outdoors with your little sprouts in mind. Learn more and purchase timed tickets: https://bit.ly/ChildrenFamilyPrograms" (Facebook)

