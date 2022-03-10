🌱 ATL Nuclear Drill + MLB, Players Deal + Beltline Death Update

Morning, Atlanta! It's Friday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in town.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Atlanta:

A "nuclear detonation" response simulation was held at Center Parc Stadium Thursday. The new table-top exercise involved more than 100 experts from the region in a collaboration between the Defense Department’s U.S. Northern Command in Colorado and the Atlanta Fulton Emergency Management Agency. Matthew Kallmyer, director of Fulton’s EMA, kicked off the day's events at the old Turner Field by saying the exercise was not in response to recent events in Europe. What it was, however, was a prelude to a full-scale practice planned in November, with decontamination units and real-life obstacles to give emergency responders the ability to practice. (Free: 11Alive.com WXIA; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached a tentative agreement Thursday on a new collective bargaining agreement, as players voted to accept Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a new labor deal. The agreement paves the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season. In a 26-12 vote, the union’s executive board approved the agreement, pending ratification by all players, according to The Associated Press, citing a person familiar with the balloting. Opening day is being planned for April 7, a little more than a week behind the original date on March 31. (Free: CBSsports.com; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) As the reward in the case of a man found shot to death near a very popular area of the Atlanta BeltLine has been raised to $35,000, Atlanta police released video of three individuals they are calling people of interest in the case. Tom Arnold, 60, was found shot to death along Elizabeth Street NW early on Feb. 26. Investigators believe he was on his way home after a night out when he was killed. “All three of these individuals have very distinct walking patterns,” said Sgt. Ralph Woolfolk with the Atlanta Police Department. “Pay attention to facial hair, pay attention to the mannerisms and just the walking, the nature of these individuals.” Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. (WSB Atlanta) People visiting a Coweta County reservoir should take note of new warning signs recently posted: An alligator has been sighted there and caution is urged. A Coweta County Water and Sewerage Authority employee recently saw the gator in the B.T. Brown reservoir. A metro Atlanta-area drinking water reservoir and fishing destination, the reservoir is north of Newnan. Alligators have been found in metro Atlanta before, but most live below the fall line in Georgia, which divides the state’s piedmont and coastal plain regions and runs roughly from Columbus through Macon to Augusta. The only state-licensed alligator trapper in the area, Jason Clark, visited the reservoir but reportedly said he could not remove the alligator until its territory was better understood. In the meantime, Coweta residents will want to keep an eye out for the alligator when visiting the quiet reservoir. (Free: WSB Atlanta; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) Thursday, a number of off-duty Delta Air Lines pilots picketed in front of the South Terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where arriving and departing Delta passengers enter to check in or retrieve their luggage. The pilots were protesting excessive scheduling and overtime that leaves many of them fatigued. Delta's members of the Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA) say the airline doesn't have enough pilots staffed to make up for when there are flight disruptions that require rescheduling. As a result, many pilots are called to work overtime and on their off days. "We're picketing today because it's time for Delta management to fix our schedules," said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, chairman of the Delta Master Executive Council of ALPA. "We've flown record amounts of overtime during the pandemic to help Delta operate its schedule and get our passengers safely to their destinations. In many cases, pilots are flying long after their day or trip was supposed to end. Delta cannot continue to operate the schedule at redline with no room for error." (Atlanta Patch)

Today in Atlanta:

Teacher workday (Inclement Weather Day) for Fulton County Schools. (All day)

WorkSource DeKalb's "Jobs Bus, a mobile career and resource center, provides job search assistance. COVID-19 protocols are in place, and masks are required. Subject to change without notice. (10:00 AM)

Wacoal Fit for the Cure Event at Dillard's in Atlantic Station. Wacoal launches its Fit for the Cure® event series in partnership with Susan G. Komen® to support the fight against breast cancer. (10:00 AM)

Manga African Dance Performance Showcase at Little Five Points Center for Arts and Community (10:30 AM)

Gun Safety Awareness Workshop in the City of South Fulton, back by popular demand. Join COSFPD, Fulton County DA's office, and Packing Pretty Firearms LLC for a Gun Safety Event open to families. Space is limited so register today at https://cosfgunsafety2.eventbr... (11:00 AM)

