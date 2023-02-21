Atlanta 10-year-old boy shot while lying in his bed, police say
A 10-year-old boy was shot while he was lying in his bed early Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Washington Street in southwest Atlanta at around 4 a.m. When they arrived, officers learned one of shots fired from the street hit the boy in the hand.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. A suspect has not been detained, according to police.
Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is live on the scene and will bring you the latest on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
Couple leaps 23 feet to escape Airbnb fire, both break backs in the process
Donation approved by city council to make cost of living cheaper for Atlanta public safety workers
IN OTHER NEWS: