Atlanta 10-year-old boy shot while lying in his bed, police say

A 10-year-old boy was shot while he was lying in his bed early Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Washington Street in southwest Atlanta at around 4 a.m. When they arrived, officers learned one of shots fired from the street hit the boy in the hand.

Police said the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. A suspect has not been detained, according to police.

