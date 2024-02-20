Atlanta 911 center experiencing ‘technical difficulties’ due to AT&T issue

Technical difficulties are stopping Atlanta residents from calling 911 for the time being.

Officials say that Atlanta E-911 is having technical difficulties related to an issue with AT&T.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say other cities in the southeast region are experiencing similar issues.

Instead of calling 911, anyone with an emergency should call 404-658-6666.

All non-emergency calls should be directed to 311 or use a form on their web portal.

TRENDING STORIES:

There is no timeframe for when this will be cleared up and the center will be back online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS: