ATLANTA ACTIVE SHOOTER LIVE UPDATES: Suspected shooter arrested in Cobb County

An active shooter situation in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon has left at least one person and four others injured.

Atlanta police have identified the shooter as Deion Patterson, 24. He was arrested just before 8 p.m. in Cobb County.

Police have lifted a shelter-in-place order in Midtown and are now searching for him in Cobb County.

LIVE UPDATES

8:02 p.m.

The gunman suspected of shooting five people in midtown, killing one, has been arrested, according to Atlanta police.

Patterson was taken into custody just before 8 p.m. on Killarney Drive in Cobb County, according to the City of Atlanta.

6:24 p.m.

We just got this picture of the truck Patterson was driving as it was loaded onto a wrecker in Cobb COunty. (Credit: ATLLiveWell)

6:08 p.m.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden confirmed that APD SWAT units just searched an apartment in Buckhead that is rented by the suspect’s brother, but he was not found there.

BREAKING: Multiple APD sources just confirmed that APD SWAT just searched Buckhead apartment rented by suspect’s brother but they did not find him there. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/aFEMw5R00B — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 3, 2023

6:05 p.m.

Cobb County police said they were able to determine Patterson was in the area after reviewing surveillance cameras. The car was recovered from a parking garage on a street at the intersection of Windy Ridge Parkway and Heritage Court, near the Battery.

Police are still searching for Patterson and believe he could be in Cobb County. The last time police spotted him on camera was around 12:30 p.m.

5:48 p.m.

Police now confirm that a vehicle they believe the shooter stole shortly after the shooting has since been located in Cobb County.

5:21 p.m.

Northside Medical Midtown announced that offices will be closed on May 4. All patient appointments are canceled.

5 p.m.

Grady officials said two of the shooting victims had surgery and are still in critical condition. One was still in surgery as of 5 p.m.Another patient had a procedure to repair blood vessels and will also remain in the intensive care unit. The fourth patient is still in the trauma unit but is stable.

4:42 p.m.

Police are currently searching cars at the entrance to an apartment complex near Truist Park in Cobb County.

4:26 p.m.

Cobb police say that reports of shots fired at a building at 200 Galleria are false.

4:07 p.m.

The Coast Guard says Patterson was a coast guardsman and enlisted in 2018. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023.

The Coast Guard released a statement, saying:

“Our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families. The Coast Guard Investigative Service is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and local authorities in the investigation. Mr. Patterson entered the Coast Guard in July 2018 and last served as an Electrician’s Mate Second Class.”

3:59 p.m.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says all of the victims of the shooting were women. They ranged in age between 25 and 71 years old. The woman who was killed was 39 years old.

The shooting happened in the waiting room.

3:46 p.m.

Cobb police now say that reports of a carjacked vehicle near Campbell Middle School are incorrect.

Officers are still assisting in the search in the Vinings, Cumberland and Truist Park areas.

3:36 p.m.

Cobb County police said they have been asked to search for suspected shooter Deion Patterson in areas of the county that border metro Atlanta.

Viewers have reported seeing dozens of officers in the Windy Hill Road area near the Battery.

3:30 p.m.

Smyrna police said they received credible information that a vehicle possibly connected to the midtown shooting was seen in the area of Campbell Rd and Atlanta Rd.

Officers responded to the area to assist in the search, but the vehicle was not there.

3:25 p.m. - Senator Raphael Warnock addresses the Atlanta shooting on the floor of the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C.

3:07 p.m. - Atlanta Public Schools say they have lifted the lockdown and will begin dismissing students.

2:54 p.m. - APD lifts shelter-in-place order for midtown Atlanta, but asks everyone to stay out of the area.

2:46 p.m. - Atlanta Public Schools says dismissal will be delayed for all schools in the Midtown and Washington clusters, as well as Stanton Elementary School, King Middle School, Wesley International Charter School and Dunbar Elementary School. Parents are being told to stay home instead of coming to the school.

2:32 p.m. - APD identifies suspect as Deion Patterson, 24

2:25 p.m. - Grady Memorial Hospital holds news conference. Doctor confirms four people were brought to the hospital. Three of them are in critical condition. Two of those three patients are in surgery and the third is in the emergency room.

1:40 p.m. - Whole Foods next door to hospital sends out statement saying they are locked down.

1:35 p.m. - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he in contact with APD.

I am in close contact with the Atlanta Police Department as they are responding to the active shooting situation in Midtown near 1100 W Peachtree. Those in the area should shelter in place. Follow @Atlanta_Police for updates. Stay tuned. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) May 3, 2023

1:31 p.m. - Atlanta police update to confirm one person is dead and four others are injured.

1:30 p.m. - Atlanta Public Schools announces that several schools are on exterior lockdown for the rest of the day.

1:06 p.m. - Atlanta police release photos of the unidentified suspect and confirm he is still “at large.”

12:49 p.m. - Channel 2 Action News begins LIVE wall-to-wall coverage.

12:46 p.m. - APD puts out shelter-in-place order, asking everyone in the area to stay inside where they are.

12:43 p.m. - APD confirms multiple people are injured.

12:37 p.m. - APD tweets they are investigating an active shooter in the area of 110 W. Peachtree St. NW.

12:11 p.m. - Channel 2 Action News reaches out to the Atlanta Police Department about people possibly being shot in midtown Atlanta.

