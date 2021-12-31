Atlanta airport pianist inspired by stranger's kindness
A motivational speaker who was moved by Tonee "Valentine" Carter's piano playing raised tens of thousands of dollars in tips for him. Mark Strassmann shares an update on their friendship.
A motivational speaker who was moved by Tonee "Valentine" Carter's piano playing raised tens of thousands of dollars in tips for him. Mark Strassmann shares an update on their friendship.
US District Judge Alison Nathan said an "astronomical spike" in Omicron coronavirus cases could lead to a mistrial.
Veteran offensive line coach to move into off-the-field role for Clemson football.
"Happy bday to you my divino husband," Sofía Vergara wrote on Instagram Tuesday in honor of Joe Manganiello's birthday
A TikToker went viral after discovering a few frames from the new Adam McKay Disaster comedy Don't Look Up that definitely seem like an editing mistake.
Nick Cannon shares his daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell
Coi Leray wants the trolls to stop giving their two cents about women's bodies, hers included.
Between Parasite and Squid Game, South Korean media has left an indelible mark on the US in recent years. But long before Bong Joon-ho and Hwang Dong-hyuk became international icons, Park Chan-wook took the industry by storm with Oldboy. This very violent revenge thriller has become something of a cult classic, due in part to … The post This controversial remake is rising up the charts on Netflix appeared first on BGR.
The little boy was practically wheezing with laughter.
The 36-year-old Bachelorette shared a swimsuit shot on Instagram.
Without a last-minute reprieve, the House of Mouse could lose enforcement rights for a franchise worth billions.
The friend couldn't believe the woman would even ask.
There’s no denying it — Sarah Michelle Gellar is having the best time on holiday. Just one day after posting that she had activated her vacation mode in a stunning black swimsuit, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star showed off her latest bathing-suit fashions. Gellar shared several photos in her Instagram Story of the […]
Tiffany Haddish is bringing in the New Year’s by going to enjoy her grandfather’s village once again in Eritrea. The comedian has been sharing videos […]
The impressive estate inspired the set design for one of Netflix's most popular series.
Katy Perry shimmers in Vegas.
Big Ed offers presents to Kaory's son Carlo in PEOPLE's sneak peek at Friday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life
Inspired by Tesla's Cybertruck, the mini EV starts at $1,299.
Dr. Reiner, who advised the White House medical team under President George W. Bush, said that Sen. Ron Johnson is misguided.
After Betty White joked about her Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds having a "thing" for her, the actor took to social media to send a message about the media "exploiting past relationships."
One thing that probably all sides of a divided nation can agree on: Ted Nugent, for better or worse, is almost certainly never getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And the right-wing rocker says he’s fine with that , claiming he’d just as soon not be part of a hall that includes […]