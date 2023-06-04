Atlanta airport traveler punches Spirit Airlines ticket agent after being denied boarding, APD says

A woman was arrested after officials say she hit a ticket agent at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, at 9:40 p.m. on May 11, Atlanta police were dispatched to Concourse E-Gate 3 at the Atlanta airport after receiving reports of a woman attempting to push her way through the gates and onto the jet bridge.

When officers arrived, the Spirit Airline ticket agent told them that Tearaney Burroughs assaulted her.

According to the investigation, Burroughs hit the victim after she was denied boarding because officials believed she was intoxicated.

Another ticketing agent told police that he saw Burroughs punch the victim in the face.

Burroughs was arrested and charged with simple assault.

The victim did not sustain severe injuries from the altercation.

