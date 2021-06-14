Atlanta-area deputy, two others injured during supermarket shooting

An Atlanta-area sheriff's deputy and two other people were injured Monday during a shooting near a shopping mall, authorities said.

A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit deputy, a man and woman were taken to hospitals following the shootout, the sheriff's office said. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Authorities said a male was involved in a dispute with a woman and began firing at her inside the Big Bear Supermarket near The Gallery at South DeKalb mall, in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur.

The deputy, who was employed as a part-time security guard with the store, intervened and returned fire, the sheriff's office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was en route to the scene to assist in the investigation. The DeKalb County Police Department also responded.

Mall management told Fox News that normal operations were not disrupted.

Members of the DeKalb sheriff's reserve unit consist of retired deputies, police officers and citizens who donate a minimum of 20 hours of volunteer time each month state, juvenile and superior courts, the county jail or community relations office, according to the Sheriff's Office website.