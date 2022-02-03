Atlanta-area police issue sexual-battery arrest warrant for Bleckley County sheriff

Police on Wednesday said they had obtained an arrest warrant for Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody in connection with an alleged sexual-battery incident in mid-January at an upscale hotel on Atlanta’s north side.

Cobb County police announced the development in a news release, which noted that the alleged incident happened the evening of Jan. 18 at Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel just across Interstate 285 from Truist Park.

The news release did not mention many details but said the warrant for Coody, 57, of Cochran, was sought “following a thorough investigation ... with statements gathered from multiple available witnesses.”

The police statement further noted that the matter “remains an active sexual battery investigation.”

The hotel where the alleged incident happened was at the time hosting the Georgia Sheriff’s Association’s three-day Winter Training Conference.

The warrant for Coody was issued Friday. It was unclear whether Coody had been arrested as of late Wednesday.