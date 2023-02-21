Atlanta-area Rapper, ‘validated’ gang member arrested following search of apartment

A “validated gang member” and apparent Atlanta rapper is out on bond after being arrested on drug and probation violation charges.

The Columbus Police Department said Anthony King was arrested on Feb. 13 after the department’s Special Operations Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant on an apartment.

Police said they found nearly more than 1400 grams of marijuana as well as two guns, one of which was reported stolen.

TRENDING STORIES:

King was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of drug-related objects.

During a court appearance on Feb. 15, a judge threw out the violation of probation charge against King, and the other charges were bound over to Superior Court.

In a Facebook post, Columbus police referred to King as a “validated gang member.” He is also a metro Atlanta area rapper who goes by the name ZHG Juwop, according to WTVM-TV.

King has bonded out of jail.

IN OTHER NEWS: