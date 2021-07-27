Atlanta-area spa shooting suspect pleads guilty to 4 killings

Robert Aaron Long, 22, of Georgia, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murder and other charges related to series of deadly spa shootings in Atlanta, AP reports.

The big picture: Long signed a plea deal admitting to all of the charges in Cherokee County, hoping for a life sentence without parole for the first four of the shooting deaths.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Six of the eight victims in the shootings were Asian women. Long, who is White, told police that the attacks were not "racially motivated."

Background: The attacks started at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County. Two people died at the scene, and three were taken to the hospital, where two of them later died.

Police said Long then drove south to Atlanta, where he shot and killed three women, all of whom were of Asian descent.

What to watch: Long is set to appear in Fulton County next month, where he faces charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free