Atlanta band has thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen

A rock band formed in Atlanta is asking for assistance locating stolen instruments.

The band, Yacht Rock Revue says whoever stole a ton of its instruments did a ‘professional job.’ The group said the thief or thieves ditched gear the band had with Apple AirTags on it, so it couldn’t be tracked.

In an Instagram post, the band said its instrument trailer was stolen off their van after a show in Fort Worth, Texas.

Among the gear stolen included 65 amps, multiple electric guitars and other gear the band uses during performances.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Luckily, the group said it has insurance and everyone was safe.

The band said it would appreciate any leads on the stolen equipment.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: