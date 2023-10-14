Atlanta-based Delta Airlines sees record earnings after busy summer of travel
Delta Airlines saw record revenue in the third quarter of 2023, according to a news release.
The Atlanta-based airline had feared fuel costs and maintenance expenses would cut into profits.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Instead, the airline saw a profit of $1.1 billion.
Airline officials said a reason for this is because overall flight capacity is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.
Delta saw a large number of travelers this past summer.
TRENDING STORIES:
GBI investigating death of man accused of kidnapping woman, shooting K9
Urinalysis confirms commissioner had cannabis in system during combative incident at sports bar
Georgia doctor ordered to pay more than $27 million for submitting false claims
“Thanks to the outstanding work of our entire team, Delta delivered record September quarter revenue and a double-digit operating margin. Our operational reliability continues to strengthen, thanks to our people, and I’m pleased to recognize their outstanding efforts with over $1 billion accrued year-to-date towards profit sharing,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer.
The company said it had an operating revenue of $15.5 billion
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: