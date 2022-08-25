Atlanta-based rapper Dirty Tay identified as man arrested for shooting 3-year-old

The man suspected of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head as he rode in the back of his father’s car earlier this month is Atlanta-based rapper “Dirty Tay,” according to music and culture magazine, Complex.

Atlanta police said Kentavious Wright, 24, was arrested on Aug. 19 on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Police said Wright pulled up next to a car and opened fire on August 3. A bullet struck a 3-year-old boy riding in the backseat of his father’s car in the head. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The child’s condition and identity have not been released.

Wright is signed to Atlanta-based, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby’s label, 4PF, according to Complex.

Body camera video shared by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers pull Wright out of a car. During the arrest, officers noted that Wright had a large wad of cash in his pocket. Wright then asked if he could say goodbye to his girlfriend.

In a post shared on the rapper’s Instagram stories, Wright denied any involvement with the shooting saying, “the news is not always right, don’t bash me because of allegations.”

Atlanta police said they believe Wight targeted the father in the shooting and that it was likely gang-related.

