Atlanta brewery owner robbed, kidnapped, shot during suspects’ crime spree, police say

Police in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects they say robbed a local business owner before kidnapping and shooting him.

Atlanta officers say they met with a man at 11 p.m. on Wednesday night who said he had been robbed inside of a nearby parking deck before running to safety and calling for police.

Investigators later learned that a second incident had happened at a nearby brewery. Crews responded to Atlantucky Brewing on Northside Drive SW where they learned the owner was beaten up and forced into his car at gunpoint.

Police say that after the owner was forced into his car, the suspects sped off with him inside and began driving toward Hapeville.

At some point during the alleged kidnapping, investigators say the owner was shot in the leg. His injuries are not life threatening and he is expected to survive.

It is unclear exactly where the shooting occurred, but the owner’s white Mercedes-Benz SUV was recovered in Hapeville.

Hapeville police currently have the SUV, but will be turning it over to Atlanta police so it can be searched for evidence.

Detectives have not released any details on possible suspects.

Atlantucky Brewing is one of just a handful of Black-owned breweries in the nation, and is owned by multi-platinum hip-hop group Nappy Roots.

Atlanta police have not confirmed if the victim in this case was a member of Nappy Roots.

