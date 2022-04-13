Atlanta child murders: Did Wayne Williams act alone? This investigator says no

Was Wayne Williams the only one responsible for the Atlanta child murders?

A private investigator came to Atlanta this week to give a presentation that contends there was more than one killer.

Williams is the only person ever identified as a suspect in the crimes that happened, but Williams maintains his innocence.

A jury convicted Williams in 1982 of the murder of two adults, but never of any of the child killings.

Lawrence D’Antonio is a retired physician from Arizona who has consulted on cold cases with the FBI.

“This case pretty much ripped the heart out of the friends, family of the victims and most Atlantans. We’re not going to do anything to rip that back open. It’s taken 40 years to heal,” D’Antonio told Channel 2 Action News.

He says he believes the infamous Zodiac Killer was active in Atlanta at the same time that the child murders were happening.

The Zodiac Killer, who was never caught, gained notoriety by writing letters to police and local media boasting of the killings up until 1974.

Claiming to have killed as many as 37 people, the Zodiac Killer also wrote some letters in code and included bloody bits of clothing as proof of the acts.

This week, D’Antonio presented a letter that he claims came from the Zodiac Killer and was sent to an address along West Peachtree Street.

Although the Zodiac Killer was never identified, D’Antonio said his data shows that Arthur Lee Allen is likely the Zodiac Killer.

“We are absolutely dedicated to (solving) this because we are on a fascinating trail,” D’Antonio said.

He said his data suggests that Lee Allen was in Atlanta during the period of the child murders and that he had some type of relationship with Williams but couldn’t say to what extent.

D’Antonio also said that John Douglas, the pioneer of criminal profiling for the FBI, had said at the time that he believed there was more than serial killer at work in Atlanta.

Douglas and the unit he created within the FBI were the basis for the hit Netflix series, “Mindhunter,” which also profiled the child murders in its last season.

Between 1979 and 1981, more than 20 Black children and teenagers were reported missing from the Atlanta area and were found dead.

The families of 28 victims are still dealing with the fact that their cases are unresolved.

To this day, investigators who originally worked the case believe Williams was responsible for those children’s disappearances.

“Once Wayne Williams was arrested, the tragedy of the missing and murdered children stopped,” retired Atlanta police detective Lou Arcangeli said.

Williams remains in prison and was denied parole in 2019. Williams will not be considered for parole again until 2027.

