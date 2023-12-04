Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta previews new state-of-the-art emergency department
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital is giving the public an inside look at its new state-of-the-art emergency department.
A video released by the hospital shows a tour of the nearly 70,000-square-foot facility.
It’s more than three times larger than the current Egleston emergency department and boasts six trauma rooms inside the unit.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Some of the features of their new emergency department include accessibility and dedicated parking for the department, a large waiting room, and large exam rooms.
The emergency department will have quick access to the radiology department for X-rays and CT or MRI scans.
The 446-bed children’s hospital is slated to open in fall 2024.
TRENDING STORIES:
Lawsuit claims Panera’s caffeinated charged lemonade now responsible for second death
1 dead, 2 injured after employee fight escalates to gunfire at Georgia Burger King, reports say
Georgia nursing assistant accused of inappropriate sexual conduct, taking money from patients
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: