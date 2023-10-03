Atlanta City Council approves $3.75 million settlement for family of man who died in police custody

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a resolution for the family of a man who died in police custody.

The City voted to approve a $3.75 million settlement for the family of Ricky Dorado who died in August of 2022 after a violent altercation with police.

Dorado’s family’s attorney said they also want the body camera video released and the officers involved held responsible. Atlanta Police say because of the active and ongoing investigations, they’re not releasing it.

“The question I have is how on earth did this happen?” asked attorney Gabe Banks.

Banks actually saw the police-worn body camera video after he says District Attorney Fani Willis’ office allowed him to see it. It shows the incident from the morning of August 21, 2022, at a BP gas station on Windsor Street in Southwest Atlanta.

According to the incident report, officers said they found Dorado running from them, jumping on a car, taking a police radio, and then swinging it at officers, before throwing glass wine bottles.

Eventually, police got Dorado on his stomach and handcuffed him. The report said after “minutes of no fighting” Dorado was turned over, but Banks said those minutes were significant.

“Five officers placed him in the prone position. Four officers kept him in the prone position for over 16 minutes,” said Banks. “Not a single officer, until it was too late, intervened on behalf of Mr. Dorado, and as a result he died.”

Dorado, who is a father of four, died at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner’s report listed the cause of death as “prone restraint cardiac arrest following exertional apprehension of an agitated individual,” complicated by drugs, blunt head trauma, and coronary artery disease.

“He was trying to overcome addiction. He obviously had a mental health breakdown,” said Banks. “I don’t think there’s anything about his past that would warrant his death.”

“They’re hurting as you would imagine any family would be,” added Banks.

Atlanta Police said that three officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigations.

They say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s investigation, as well as their internal investigation, remain open and ongoing.

