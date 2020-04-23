Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore Endorses Alex Wan in Georgia House District 57 Race

ATLANTA, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Atlanta City Councilmember Alex Wan, a long-time Morningside homeowner and civic leader, has been endorsed by Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore.

"I worked alongside Alex on City Council – Atlanta's legislative body – and currently on the Atlanta Regional Commission Board of Directors and know him as a hard-working man of integrity who cares about all of our neighborhoods. He also brings experience and deep community relationships to help them thrive," Moore says. "I encourage District 57 voters to join me in helping Alex become a member of our state legislative body."

Wan and Moore were City Council colleagues; both ran for Council President, with Moore winning that race in a December 2017 runoff. City Council President is the second-highest elected office in Atlanta.

"Alex is the only candidate in this race who has represented City of Atlanta neighborhoods," Moore says, "and that direct knowledge of and experience with Atlanta neighborhoods and City needs, challenges and processes will be put to good use in the Legislature, where he will be the most informed and effective advocate for House District 57."

Wan announced his bid to represent Georgia State House District 57, following the December announcement by State Rep. Pat Gardner that she will retire after the 2020 General Assembly.

"Felicia is a fierce champion of and for Atlanta, so it is that much more an honor to have her support in my bid to represent Georgia House District 57," Wan says. "We share a background and a passion for servant leadership and community service, and I look forward to working alongside her again, across one legislative body to the other, each working to make our city a better place for all."

Wan has called District 57 home for more than 25 years. As an Atlanta City Council member for Council District 6 (2010-2017), he represented an area much of which overlaps House District 57. Since that time, he continues his community service as the Fulton/Atlanta citizen representative on the Atlanta Regional Commission Board and as a member of the Mayor's LGBTQ Advisory Board.

"My service to our district since I moved here 25-plus years ago demonstrates the kind of representative I will be," he says. "Voters know my values. They know my commitment to service. They know that I'm accessible. And voters know that my experience on the Atlanta City Council and relationships I have developed with state and national elected officials will be invaluable. I've made great strides alongside fellow voters in tackling many City-driven issues and am ready to tackle those that rely in great part on State participation."

In addition to being endorsed by Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, Wan also is endorsed in this race by the LGBTQ Victory Fund and Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates.

He is Executive Director of Horizons Atlanta, a nonprofit that provides tuition-free summer enrichment programs for children from traditionally underserved communities. Wan currently serves on Boards of Directors for the Piedmont Park Conservancy and Live Thrive Atlanta, a recycling and sustainability focused nonprofit.

He holds a Bachelor's in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and a Finance MBA from Wharton Business School and has completed educational programs at Dartmouth and Harvard.

For more information about Wan and his campaign: www.AlexWanForAtlanta.com .

